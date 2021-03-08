Back in the day, March 8, 2008: Omaha Central forges basketball dynasty with state tourney 3-peat

Thirteen years ago today, Omaha Central High became the first Omaha school to win the state basketball tournament three years in a row and only the eighth in the 98-year history of the state tournament to win more than two.

The Eagles were able to put up three fingers, cut down the nets and accept another championship trophy by holding off the Bellevue East Chieftains 59-58 at the Devaney Center.

Creighton recruit Josh Jones, Ronnell Grixby, Chris Griffin and Lorenzo Wilson were vital cogs of all three title teams. During the championship game, they scored all but nine of Central's points.

Central survived Bellevue East's Jarrell Crayton, who dominated the championship game with 26 points and 16 rebounds. The Eagles weathered their own miscues, going scoreless for more than four minutes in the fourth quarter. But they benefited from the Chieftains' 6-of-19 free-throw shooting.

Bellevue East ended with the same 18-10 record that its sister school, Bellevue West, had the previous year, when the Thunderbirds lost in overtime to Central in the final for the second straight year.

Photos: Central's 2008 road to a three-peat

