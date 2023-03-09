Thirteen years ago today, bottom-seeded Nebraska upset a 22-win Missouri team in the first round of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City.

Nebraska beat Missouri, which had been receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll, 75-60.

The Huskers (15-17) got a 3-pointer from Brandon Richardson on their first possession to take the lead and never relinquished it. The sophomore guard went on to post a career-high 19 points plus seven rebounds.

Nebraska led by 17 points in the first half (26-9), by 11 at halftime (39-28) and by 19 in the second half (52-33 with 14:45 to play).

Missouri, to the disappointment of the pro-Tiger crowd of 18,879 at the Sprint Center, made only two semi-threatening comebacks.

The Tigers closed to 61-51 with 4:01 to play. But Richardson countered with a four-point play — a 3 and a free throw — just 25 seconds later.

Then when Missouri cut the gap to 67-59 with 1:59 left, Nebraska nailed eight straight free throws. At the time, that made the Huskers only the second No. 12 seed in the 14-year history of the Big 12 to defeat the No. 5 seed. Colorado over Baylor in 2008 was the other.

Nebraska, the worst-shooting team in conference play at 40.1 percent, hit 59.1 percent in the first half and 52.4 percent in the second by patiently running its sets and using Missouri’s pressure against it with backdoor plays.

“The last couple of days,” Nebraska coach Doc Sadler said, “we’ve talked heavily about offensive execution. It looks a lot better when you shoot the ball well.

“But I thought for about 32 minutes, it was about as good as we could execute.”

