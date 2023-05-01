Alan Jones swam into Omaha 45 years ago today handcuffed, cold, tired and carrying what every Missouri River swimmer should have: A credit card.

Jones, a 31-year-old Spirit Lake, Iowa, man, had just finished swimming from Sioux City, Iowa, to Omaha. The 112-mile journey took him a day and a half.

Not to be considered a man who does things the easy way, he made it a little harder by wearing a pair of handcuffs. “Those are just to make it tougher. It kind of builds your confidence,” he said.

Jones jumped into the Missouri River near the Marina Inn in South Sioux City at 10 a.m. April 29. Jones, a retired Marine Corps captain who earned the nickname "Captain America," swam much of the distance on his back listening for the treacherous whirlpools.

He arrived at the Greater Omaha Marina shortly after 1 p.m. May 1, 1978. He startled a few people who thought he was a flotsam as he emerged from the river.

Emerging from the water at the Greater Omaha Marina dock, he told onlookers the journey was to get him in shape for a swim down the Ohio River the following weekend from Cincinnati to Louisville to mark the 104th anniversary of the Kentucky Derby. Then he pulled a 2-inch nail from his wetsuit, put it into his mouth and picked the lock to the handcuffs.

Other feats Jones had accomplished included swimming 2,000 miles in various other rivers across the nation, skiing the width of Minnesota in a single cross-country trek and jogging a total of 10,000 miles.

In 1976 he also swam from Minneapolis to St. Louis. The Missouri swim may have been one of the most dangerous.

"It's treacherous out there with the whirlpools," Jones said.

He swam mostly on his back and listened for a whirling sound. Jones said the journey made him feel like he was in the frontier. He saw beavers swimming in the river, deer walking the shoreline, and pheasants cackling in the weeds. He said his ultimate goal was to one day swim the Atlantic Ocean.

Jones said the journey "made you feel like you are in the frontier." He told of beavers swimming in the river, deer walking the shoreline, and pheasants cackling in the weeds. "It was an amazing feeling."

Photos: Alan 'Captain America' Jones