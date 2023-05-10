Fred Astaire, who epitomized Hollywood elegance, dancing in a top hat and tails with Ginger Rogers and other stars, was born in Omaha on May 10, 1899.

Astaire was born Frederick Austerlitz — 18 months after his sister, Adele — to an Austrian brewer and a mother who had been trained as a schoolteacher. The family lived in a one-story frame house located at 2326 S. 10th St.

Their father was a beer salesman for Storz Brewing Co., and their mother had ambitions for her two children. She enrolled them in dancing school here in Omaha, and then took them to New York for professional training in 1906. The children's last name was changed to Astaire when they began their dance careers.

As Fred and Adele Astaire, they were prodigies in vaudeville, then grown-up stars on Broadway. When Adele retired to marry an English nobleman, Fred moved into films and formed a sublime partnership with Ginger Rogers. Thereafter, he danced with Rita Hayworth, Eleanor Powell, Cyd Charisse, Leslie Caron, Audrey Hepburn and others, then turned dramatic actor with "On the Beach" in 1959.

He enchanted moviegoers for generations, not only dancing with beautiful co-stars, but also with firecrackers, coat racks and on the ceiling with an ease that made ballet stars envious.

For his part, the lean hoofer who was famous for white tie and tails but hated formal attire was likely to credit producers or his sister, his first dancing partner, with his success.

In his autobiography, "Steps in Time," Astaire wrote that Omaha "was just right for a hometown" and that it "had the flavor, the neighborliness and that smalltown feeling without actually being one." During a 1959 visit, he said he was sorry he hadn't visited his hometown more often.

He died of pneumonia in 1987.

