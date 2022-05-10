Back in the day, May 10, 2015: Two dead, four injured in Tecumseh State Prison riot

Two prison inmates were killed and four were injured in a riot that began seven years ago today in the state’s highest-security prison. The Mother’s Day riot marked the worst prison uprising in Nebraska in 60 years.

The Tecumseh State Prison, a 960-bed, medium-maximum-security prison that holds death row, opened in 2001 in Johnson County, about 60 miles southeast of Lincoln.

The incident began about 2:30 p.m. on May 10, 2015, when correctional officers tried to break up a large gathering of inmates in front of a housing unit.

When a guard tried to break up the gathering, he was assaulted. A guard in the watch tower fired a warning shot. He then fired a shot at an inmate, hitting him in the leg. Another inmate was injured during a “staff use of force,” State Corrections Director Scott Frakes said.

“As the group of inmates became more volatile, staff members could not control them,” Frakes said.

In addition to the inmate who suffered a leg wound, three other inmates were treated for injuries. Two of them were injured by other inmates. The dead inmates — both 46-year-old child sex offenders — were found in one of the housing units.

Eventually, between 100 and 200 inmates set fires and vandalized housing units as staff members tried to respond. But inmates gained control of two of the three housing units, which included staff offices but not control centers.

Frakes said 76 additional staff members were brought in to help regain control over the facility. Nebraska State Patrol officers were also called to the prison. More than 10 hours would pass before prison officials retook the two housing units.

After touring the facility one week later, Gov. Pete Ricketts pledged to seek solutions to personnel problems at the facility, which included high turnover and job vacancy rates, complaints about stagnant salaries, and the recurring need to order mandatory overtime to maintain a full security staff.

