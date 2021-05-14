Back in the day, May 14, 2008: The Police's 30th anniversary reunion tour stops in Omaha

Thirteen years ago today, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Sting and The Police brought their worldwide reunion tour to the Qwest Center Omaha (now the CHI Health Center Omaha).
Despite ticket prices with face values as high as $227, 10,000 fans turned out to see them. The worldwide concert tour by The Police marked the 30th anniversary of the British band's beginnings and its first tour since 1984.
The three-piece band, featuring Stewart Copeland on drums and Andy Summers on guitar, had last performed in Omaha in 1982. Some fans recalled the band vowing never to play here again after someone in the crowd hurled a bottle on stage that apparently came close to whacking Copeland. In 1982 there were 13,500 fans in attendance at Rosenblatt Stadium.
The tour began in May 2007, and the band had played to more than 2.5 million people on five continents. By the time the reunion tour ended on Aug. 5, 2008, it was one of the top five highest-grossing tours of all time, with revenues in excess of $340 million.
At the Qwest Center, The Police played 19 songs to an enthusiastic crowd ranging from preteens to people closer to Sting's age at the time of 56. The bulk of fans were in their 30s and 40s, and they were eager to sing along to radio hits like "De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da," "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic," and "Don't Stand So Close to Me." The latter song took on a more laid-back vibe than the urgency of the original version and was among several reworked renditions of hits.
Opening the show was another band from Britain's late-'70s new wave-punk scene, Elvis Costello and the Imposters.
Many local fans had waited over 25 years to see The Police, which had stopped touring in 1984, revive its blend of reggae, punk, jazz and rock live onstage.
"It's nice to be back in Omaha. The Police haven't played here since 1982. I was 10 at the time," Sting joked, "but we are still the same band."