Back in the day, May 14, 2008: The Police's 30th anniversary reunion tour stops in Omaha

Thirteen years ago today, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Sting and The Police brought their worldwide reunion tour to the Qwest Center Omaha (now the CHI Health Center Omaha).

Despite ticket prices with face values as high as $227, 10,000 fans turned out to see them. The worldwide concert tour by The Police marked the 30th anniversary of the British band's beginnings and its first tour since 1984.

The three-piece band, featuring Stewart Copeland on drums and Andy Summers on guitar, had last performed in Omaha in 1982. Some fans recalled the band vowing never to play here again after someone in the crowd hurled a bottle on stage that apparently came close to whacking Copeland. In 1982 there were 13,500 fans in attendance at Rosenblatt Stadium.

The tour began in May 2007, and the band had played to more than 2.5 million people on five continents. By the time the reunion tour ended on Aug. 5, 2008, it was one of the top five highest-grossing tours of all time, with revenues in excess of $340 million.