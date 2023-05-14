A stretch of Lake Street in North Omaha was named after a renowned World-Herald photographer one year ago today.

Community members gathered on May 14, 2022, to officially unveil Rudy Smith Sr. Street. Smith was an activist and a photojournalist whose 45-year career at The World-Herald spanned the civil rights movement of the 1960s. Smith, who was the first full-time Black employee in The World-Herald’s newsroom, began his career in 1963.

The commemorative name covers a stretch of Lake Street from 34th Avenue to 36th Street.

The Omaha City Council unanimously approved the commemorative naming in February. Before the vote, council members Juanita Johnson and Danny Begley said the honor was well-deserved.

Smith was known for many contributions, chief among them his approach to documenting life in Nebraska, in Omaha and in the city's Black community.

"He was a man of conviction who lived his life serving others," Begley said at the time. "As his family sits here today, I know Rudy's looking down knowing that he had a life well lived. It's a great honor for us to support this."

Smith died in his Omaha home on Dec. 5, 2019, at age 74.

Rudy Smith's World-Herald photos through the years