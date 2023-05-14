A section of Lake Street was renamed in honor of late Omaha World-Herald photojournalist Rudy Smith
A stretch of Lake Street in North Omaha was named after a renowned World-Herald photographer one year ago today.
Community members gathered on May 14, 2022, to officially unveil Rudy Smith Sr. Street. Smith was an activist and a photojournalist whose 45-year career at The World-Herald spanned the civil rights movement of the 1960s. Smith, who was the first full-time Black employee in The World-Herald’s newsroom, began his career in 1963.
The commemorative name covers a stretch of Lake Street from 34th Avenue to 36th Street.
The Omaha City Council unanimously approved the commemorative naming in February. Before the vote, council members Juanita Johnson and Danny Begley said the honor was well-deserved.
Smith was known for many contributions, chief among them his approach to documenting life in Nebraska, in Omaha and in the city's Black community.
"He was a man of conviction who lived his life serving others," Begley said at the time. "As his family sits here today, I know Rudy's looking down knowing that he had a life well lived. It's a great honor for us to support this."
Smith died in his Omaha home on Dec. 5, 2019, at age 74.
Rudy Smith's World-Herald photos through the years
Steel is in place for the Bergan-Mercy Office Building on Dec. 3, 1960.
A civil rights march in Omaha in 1965.
A civil rights march in Omaha in 1965.
Firefighters work on Louis' Barber Shop after it was hit with a firebomb in 1968.
During a daylong presidential campaign tour of Nebraska in 1968, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy abandoned his traditional speech and invited questions from this audience near 24th and Erskine Streets in North Omaha. Kennedy was in Nebraska campaigning for the May 1968 Nebraska presidential primary.
The local organizational meeting for George C. Wallace's third party on March 4, 1968, was marked by five minutes of turmoil within Omaha's Civic Auditorium due to a demonstration by protesters that turned into a fight.
A photo of a civil rights march taken at 24th and Ohio Streets in Omaha in 1968.
Crosstown Loan Co., 1819 N. 24th St., hours after an off-duty officer shot and killed 16-year-old Howard Stevenson after he entered the vandalized pawnshop through a broken window.
Firefighters douse the flames of a church ablaze at 23rd and Clark Streets on the first night of riots on the north side of Omaha on June 24, 1969.
It was never too cold for hoops at Kountze Park. Here, Ronnie Wright, 18, shoots over little brother Ricky Wright, 13, in 20-degree temperatures with snow on the court in January 1969.
This photo was taken at Skateland on Aug. 5, 1969.
Bob Boozer, No. 19, averaged 15 points and eight rebounds in 11 NBA seasons, but his best years came in Chicago.
1970 PHOTO: Apollo 13 astronaut John Swigert Jr. stuck a model moon probe into a patch of Nebraska prairie and dedicated the land near 120th and Fort Streets as Tranquility Park. Swigert broke the ground for the park after stepping into space shoes and making an imprint in a slab of wet concrete.
Ernie Chambers, wearing his signature tight white T-shirt, inside a barbershop in October 1970. Chambers was first elected to the Nebraska Legislature that same year.
Sunbathers at Hitchcock Pool watch divers from the tri-level tower on June 7, 1970.
Joe Orduna scored a 20-yard touchdown in the third quarter by jumping over Wake Forest's Frank Fussell at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 12, 1970. Nebraska beat Wake Forest 36-12.
Ernie Chambers inside Goodwin's Spencer Street Barbershop at 24th and Spencer Streets on Nov. 5, 1970. Chambers cut hair in Goodwin's barbershop, and the shop became the campaign headquarters for Chambers' successful run for the Legislature in 1970.
In a College World Series game on June 17, 1971, Tulsa center fielder Steve Bowling, right, managed to hang onto the ball, although he and left fielder Rich Stonebraker fell after the collision.
"The World's Largest Pep Rally," with about 4,000 attending, was held at Memorial Stadium and filmed by ABC-TV on Oct. 30, 1971.
Bill, a 4-month-old German shepherd collie, is in a standoff with a sheep after Bill tries to get the sheep to play with him in this 1971 photo. The animals belonged to the Richard Japp family of Washington, Nebraska.
Edward Poindexter, left, and David L. Rice wait for a jail elevator in a hallway outside the courtroom after being convicted of murder in 1971.
Husker coach Bob Devaney argues with the ref about the opening play of the Nebraska-Kansas game at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 16, 1971. NU won 55-0.
Dizzy Gillespie, a jazz trumpet player noted for the way his cheeks billowed out when he played, entertained at the University of Nebraska at Omaha with an afternoon workshop and an evening concert in 1972.
Big Red fans watch the Orange Bowl in force on Jan. 1, 1972, at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Loth. Relatives and friends decorated the Loth house with Big Red signs — 25 in all.
Omaha Civic Auditorium workers refinished the basketball floor in preparation for the Kansas City-Omaha Kings game in 1973. The workers are, from left, Warren Blimbing, Mike Shevchenko and Clint Walenz.
Tracy Hancock, 11, tries to read while the sparrow she rescued walks on her book. Tracy found an injured "Chirpy" in the backyard.
1975 PHOTO: Benson High's Mashona Marsh, left, set a state record of 13.8 seconds in the 120-meter high hurdles.
Mike Cohen, 6, front, his sister Toba, 9, Mrs. J.E. Cohan and Barbara Christensen exit the last car of the Freedom Train at its Omaha stop on Sept. 23, 1975.
A photo of Marsha Oats of 3010 N. 16th St. taken the morning of Jan. 11, 1975.
On May 6, 1975, a powerful tornado ripped through Omaha, causing millions of dollars of damage and three deaths. This photo shows damage to an area north of Dodge Street, south of Maple Street, near what was then called Lewis and Clark Junior High School.
Mrs. Ev Merritt, left, and Sherri Merritt of Rapid City, South Dakota, help their cousin Leigh McMahill of 4900 S. 84th St. sift through the remains of her home after the May 6, 1975, tornado.
The stir at Ak-Sar-Ben wasn't about a horse; it was about a female jockey. Mary Bacon usually rode at New York tracks, but came to Omaha to work with Nebraskan Jack Van Berg. The horse in the photo is Valorian's Sonny.
The thrill of victory, right, and the agony of defeat, left. Coach Bill Holliday consoles Holdrege's Brian Kohlscheen, background, while Aurora cheerleader Suzy Sinner celebrates with brother Scott after 1976 high school Class B state championship basketball game. March 13, 1976.
Jays apply a full-court press on Jan. 16, 1976. From left, Calvin Montgomery, Oklahoma City; John C. Johnson, No. 25; Randy Eccker.
John Lessley, 10, peeks out from a bus heading from Saratoga Elementary School to Mason Elementary on the first day of Omaha integration, Sept. 7, 1976.
Jessica Wells, left, and Veronica Howard share some table talk at Kellom School on Sept. 7, 1976.
Tom Osborne looks over the team doing warm-up exercises on March 31, 1977.
Nebraska fan Mike McCann was full of emotion as the Huskers took on Alabama in Lincoln on Sept. 17, 1977. The Huskers defeated Alabama 31-24.
Two of the coolest cowgirls in the west are Deana Biocourt, 2, and her sister Michelle, 3. They're riding the trail in front of their house at 6611 S. 48th St. Looks like they're in for some company. Out ahead of them is a happy looking snow hombre. On down the trail a piece is a good ol' snow bear.
The entrance to the Henry Doorly Zoo on July 8, 1979.
Steel from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, arrived in Omaha to be installed as part of the 13th Street Bridge over the Central Park Mall.
NAACP organizers called for a boycott of Lewis and Clark Junior High in October 1979 after a teacher used a racial slur at the school.
John Cavanaugh listens to George Crumbly on Dec. 9, 1979.
Nebraska basketball players, from left, Jack Moore, Andre Smith and Mike Naderer in 1980.
Brothers Mike and Dave Harris of Elwood, Kansas, prepare their pottery booth on June 27, 1980.
Michael McCarville and friends have done it again. For the past three years, McCarville has been the chief artist during the painting of a shamrock in front of the Marylebone Tavern, 3710 Leavenworth St.
Jeffrey Money, 9, supports his dad on a march through South Omaha. His father, Robert Money, was an employee at Falstaff Brewery who lost his job.
From left, UNL Alumni Band members Bob Jenkins of Omaha, Terry Tegtmeier of Omaha and Dennis Dodge of Hebron, Nebraska, find extra protection from the rain under their drums. The Huskers played Auburn at the 115th sellout game in Memorial Stadium on Oct. 3, 1981.
Mark Mercer, left, and Sam Mercer in the Old Market in March 1982.
From left, Actors Ann Miller, Mickey Rooney and Kym Kaminsky in a 1985 production of "Sugar Babies" at Omaha's Orpheum Theater.
Don Leahy speaks at a press conference on May 31, 1985. In the background are, left to right, the Rev. Michael Morrison, Creighton University president; UNO student Mary Leahy; and Dr. Robert Garraughty.
Foggy conditions to the south at 14th and Chicago Streets in February 1986.
Lincoln Southeast's Matt Nitchie pursues Central I-back Calvin Jones, who scored on the 83-yard run.
Creighton men's basketball coach Tony Barone teaches during a kids camp on June 14, 1988.
In 1989, Marguerita Washington, publisher of the Omaha Star, accepted the Distinguished Citizen Award on behalf of Mildred Brown from the Rev. Michael Proterra as then-Creighton President Michael Morrison looked on.
In this 1992 photo, William Kizer, left, chief executive of Central States Indemnity Co., joins Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett and Kizer's son, Central States executive John Kizer, in announcing Berkshire Hathaway's purchase of Central States.
Kids run to King Elementary School at 36th and Maple Streets to avoid the wind on Nov. 21, 1994. From left to right are Darnell Jackson, Tryneil Lewis, Jasmine Walsh and Shanika Jackson.
Snow covered a street and crushed trees near Miller Park in Omaha on Oct. 26, 1997.
A Brenda Council supporter cheers at an election night rally in 1997. Council lost a close race for mayor to Hal Daub.
Elderly men gather under a shade tree at 24th and Parker Streets for a game of dominoes and friendly chatter on a hot July afternoon. From left to right are John Jerks, James Holley and Jimmy Lockett.
John McNeil of Omaha hold dominoes in his palm as he ponders his next play in a game with friends at 24th and Parker Streets on a hot July afternoon in 2000. Playing with him were John Jerks, Jimmy Lockett and James Holley.
Dark and threatening storm clouds moved into the Blair, Nebraska area on April 9, 2001.
A dozen inner-city kids learned about trees and various farm careers, how to harvest corn, run a combine and about soil conservation on the Ed Andersen farm west of Waterloo on Oct 18, 2003. Maya Brown picks corn to take home.
A view of downtown Omaha looking northwest from 13th and Farnam Streets in May 2004.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Charles B. Washington Library on April 1, 2006, included Councilman Frank Brown, left, actor and rapper Ice-T, center, and Pastor Robert J. Hall.
Volunteers working the last days of the Barack Obama campaign in 2008.
Boys and Girls Club Days at the South Omaha Club was held on Sept. 13, 2008. In the limbo contest was Asia Youmans, 9, in pink, from the North Club. Holding the pole at right is Luis Espinoza with the South Club.
After 45 years at the Omaha World-Herald, photographer Rudy Smith retired in 2008.
