Back in the day, May 16, 1905: Film and theater legend Henry Fonda born in Grand Island

Henry Fonda was born in the bedroom of a one-story, six-room cottage at 622 W. Division St. in Grand Island on May 16, 1905. His parents, William and Herberta Fonda, had been renting the house for a year. But he lived in the house only six months before his family moved to Omaha, where Fonda grew up and began his acting career at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

Fonda's acting career began in 1925 with the juvenile lead in "You and I," the first show of the Omaha Community Playhouse's second season. It was Dorothy Brando, Marlon's mother, who enticed Fonda to try acting at the Playhouse. He loved it.

Although painfully shy, once on stage, the 20-year-old Fonda was hooked. He was at various times the playhouse assistant director, scenery designer and painter, purchasing agent, and designer of the program. Fonda is one of the few actors to have had simultaneously successful screen and stage careers. He said he preferred the electric feeling of performing before a live audience.

In 1941, Fonda and Dorothy McGuire, who also started her stage career at the Playhouse, agreed to lend their names to the theater's top annual acting award. The Fonda-McGuire Award goes to the best actor and actress of each Playhouse season.