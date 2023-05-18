A towering froth of dirt lifted by the blast of 1,000 sticks of dynamite broke ground for the Gavins Point Dam 71 years ago today.

Lt. Gen. Lewis A. Pick of Washington, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and co-author of the plan under which the dam was built, was the lead speaker. He also was the one who set off the blast of dynamite at the groundbreaking.

More than 8,000 people attended a ceremony jointly sponsored by Yankton, S.D., and 22 surrounding Nebraska and South Dakota communities that took place on the Nebraska side of the dam, 4 miles west of Yankton.

Gavins Point was described as the "mighty mite" of Missouri River main stem dams by Col. Henry J. Hoeffer, Omaha district chief of the Army Engineers. The dam's purpose was not only to fill the multiple functions — power, flood control, bank stabilization and navigation water control — of the big dams, but it was also essential to allowing the Fort Randall Dam to generate its full output of power.

"Today's ceremony marks the beginning of work on the last of the multiple-purpose main stem dams of the Pick-Sloan Plan," General Pick said. "It marks, too, the approaching end of the reign of a ruthless master of the valley."

The Gavins Point Dam, which cost $51 million to build, is 8,700 feet long and 74 feet high.

Photos: Gavins Point Dam