Douglas County’s biggest polio vaccination program began on May 2, 1955.

In the 1950s and early '60s, Drs. Jonas Salk and Albert Sabin developed vaccines that ultimately crushed polio. The year 1952 was the worst for the polio epidemic in Nebraska and the nation. Polio struck especially hard in the Upper Midwest.

Poliomyelitis, or polio, is a disease caused by a virus that invades the body through the nose and mouth. It multiplies and travels by blood or nerve pathways to the central nervous system, where it attacks the cells of the spinal cord and part of the brain. The viruses multiply so quickly that muscle groups are weakened or destroyed, sometimes leading to paralysis.

It hit children particularly hard, killing some and paralyzing others. Many lay paralyzed in hospitals for weeks, then were discharged with the use of crutches or wheelchairs. Others who suffered respiratory problems were boxed inside iron-lung machines that sustained their breathing.

In April 1955, the county had raised $12,756.40 through the March of Dimes to help distribute the vaccine to first- and second-graders who had been signed up by their parents. Other grade levels would have to wait until a later date. Inoculation centers sprung up throughout the county at both larger districts, like Bellevue and Papillion Public Schools, and the still numerous small, rural school districts.

After what it had suffered, Omaha was in the forefront of testing the Salk vaccine's effectiveness. The first widespread use of the polio vaccine in this area was on May 8, 1955, when 16,498 children in Douglas County were vaccinated in one day. By the end of 1955, a total of 19,012 elementary school youngsters had been immunized in Omaha.

