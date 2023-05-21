Robert Rands jumped 24-11¼ to break Gale Sayers' state track meet record in the long jump 18 years ago today.

On his final jump during the Class A finals of the Nebraska state track meet, Rands wiped out Sayers' 44-year-old meet record by jumping three-fourths of an inch farther than Sayers with three seconds remaining on the official stopwatch.

Rands already had beaten the Pro Football Hall of Famer's state record when the Bellevue East senior and Nebraska football recruit went 25-¼ on his first jump of the season in an indoor meet in Vermillion, S.D.

"It was my last jump and I gave it my all to get the record. I wanted it, though,'' Rands said of his state meet performance. "Gale Sayers, he's a great athlete and I'm proud to be on top now.''

Rands made event workers nervous as he took 57 of the allowable 60 seconds on his final attempt. Had time run out, his final attempt would have been scratched.

"I didn't know the time,'' he said. "I was just taking my time, praying, hoping I could get the record on my last jump.

"I didn't get my personal goal of 25-6. I'll keep working this summer to get that.''

The record-breaking jump was witnessed by an estimated 14,000 in attendance at Omaha Burke High School's stadium.

