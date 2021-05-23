Back in the day, May 23, 1981: Girls break records on final day of first combined state track meet

Forty years ago today, boys and girls gathered at Omaha Burke High School for the final day of the first combined state track meet in Nebraska history.

The combined meet was an ambitious undertaking by the Nebraska School Activities Association.

A total of 2,107 athletes — 1,146 boys and 961 girls — from 317 high schools qualified. Previously, the state meets were held a week apart, with the girls competing in North Platte and the boys at Omaha Burke.

Another change at this first combined meet was the use of two sets of finish judges. In past years, the time between races depended on how long it took the finish judges to complete their work. With two sets of judges, the next race was able to start immediately with the judges from the previous race wrapping up their verifications of the finish at a location off the track. Also, a time schedule wasn't used for running events, which had been normal procedure in the past. Running events were just listed in the order they would take place.

Omaha Central girls led an all-out assault on the record books, with the Eagles accounting for four of six state records set on the closing day.