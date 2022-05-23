 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Back in the day, May 23, 1981: Records fall on final day of first combined state track meet

Chloe Akin-Otiko, center, racked up 12 all-class gold medals at the state track meet during her varsity career at Bellevue West. Here she is competing in 2016.

 MATT DIXON, THE WORLD-HERALD

Forty-one years ago today, boys and girls gathered at Omaha Burke High School for the final day of the first combined state track meet in Nebraska history.

The combined meet was an ambitious undertaking by the Nebraska School Activities Association.

A total of 2,107 athletes — 1,146 boys and 961 girls — from 317 high schools qualified. Previously, the state meets were held a week apart, with the girls competing in North Platte and the boys at Omaha Burke.

Another change at this first combined meet was the use of two sets of finish judges. In past years, the time between races depended on how long it took the finish judges to complete their work. With two sets of judges, the next race was able to start immediately with the judges from the previous race wrapping up their verifications of the finish at a location off the track. Also, a time schedule wasn't used for running events, which had been normal procedure in the past. Running events were just listed in the order they would take place.

Omaha Central girls led an all-out assault on the record books, with the Eagles accounting for four of six state records set on the closing day.

Senior Wanda Hartso wound up her Omaha Central running career with state record-setting performances in two events. Hartso set the meet's first state record of the meet. She shattered the 400-meter dash mark with a 56.55 clocking by an automatic timing device, which was being used for the first time. Hartso also set a record in the 800-meter race, while Crystal Hicks won the 200 with a record time of 24.7. The Central girls' winning time of 48.55 in the 400-meter relay bettered the state record of 48.70 set by North Platte in 1977.

"This was Wanda's best meet ever as a Central athlete," said Central Coach Jo Dusatko. 

In addition, 16 class records were set during the meet in the girls events, including two by Carol Nunnally, as she led McCook to the Class B championship. 

The opening session of the combined meet ran so smoothly that the first session ended 45 minutes ahead of schedule.

"It's been about as perfect as could be," said James Riley, executive secretary of the Nebraska School Activities Association.

