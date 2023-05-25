Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The fight between heavyweight champion Joe Frazier and Ron Stander at Omaha's Civic Auditorium Arena 51 years ago today drew nearly 10,000 people.

Electricity was in the air as the majority of the capacity crowd backed the local challenger, Stander. Chants of "Go Big Ron" echoed through the arena. It was also the first heavyweight championship fight to take place in Omaha.

Early on, Stander — known as the Bluffs Butcher — gave as good as he got. At one point in the first round, he landed a right to the chest that put Frazier on his heels. A follow-up left sent the champ staggering backward. But after the fourth round, ringside doctor Jack Lewis stopped the fight because of lacerations on Stander's face that took 17 stitches to close. Frazier retained the title by technical knockout.

Smokin' Joe landed 115 telling blows — 90 of them left hooks and jabs — during the 12 minutes required to put Ron Stander out of commission.

Stander was bleeding as early as the first round. At the fight's finish, blood seeped from his nose, mouth and four pronounced cuts. It was smeared on Frazier and spattered referee Zack Clayton's shirt. Even after Stander's face was wiped with a towel, the end of his nose was cherry red from repeated pounding. His right eye, cut, bruised and turning purple, was almost puffed shut.

Dr. Lewis' decision to halt the bout after four rounds met with the approval of Roy C. Feltman, an Omaha businessman who spent more than a quarter of a century tutoring and managing fighters.

"Why leave Stander in there to get killed just because he's got guts?" Feltman asked.

There was no protest from Stander's corner when Dr. Lewis signaled the end, although the 27-year-old Council Bluffs native dropped his arms in frustration. Then he slowly walked to the center of the ring, embraced Frazier and wept openly.

Stander earned the respect of the champion and the visiting press.

"He was the first person that ever attacked me that hard," said Frazier of Stander during the first round, which was scored a draw by the two judges and referee.

Dick Young, columnist for the New York Daily News, said Stander has to rank among the top fighters — in his ability to catch punches and not go down.

"Boxing fans of the Midwest certainly should be proud of Stander. He was much improved. And he demonstrated what we saw in his first fight as an amateur — a fighter's heart or call it killer instinct. But courage isn't enough against the science of a world champion."

Photos: Frazier vs. Stander heavyweight championship fight, 1972