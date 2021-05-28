Back in the day, May 28, 2004: Village Pointe, Omaha's first open-air mall, makes its debut

The grand opening of the 650,000-square-foot, open-air mall Village Pointe began with a special ceremony and ribbon cutting 17 years ago today. The festivities continued through the Memorial Day weekend.

Village Pointe, Omaha's westernmost shopping center, at 168th Street and West Dodge Road, was the first major shopping center to be built in Omaha since the 750,000-square-foot Oak View Mall opened in October 1991.

The new shopping center's design reflected the latest trend in the industry, which was away from enclosed malls and toward smaller strip centers. The cost was $124 million.

Developers of the mall described it as the largest lifestyle shopping center in Nebraska, featuring extensive retail, dining and entertainment establishments. The open-air design resembles a Main Street shopping district with winding sidewalks, three outdoor fireplaces, lush landscaping and distinctive architecture, with parking for 2,700 vehicles near individual stores.

Among the dignitaries on hand were Mayor Mike Fahey; City Council member Franklin Thompson; Connie Spellman, director of Lively Omaha and Omaha By Design; and Village Pointe General Manager Don La Chere. Shoppers were treated to live music, jugglers, unicyclists, face painters, cooking and gardening demonstrations, magicians and stilt walkers.