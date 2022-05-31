Back in the day, May 31, 1935: Gentle river goes mad as Republican River causes epic flooding

The Republican River, a usually mild-mannered stream inclined to stay between its narrow, tree-lined banks, was a thing gone mad 87 years ago today. During the historic drought of the 1930s, the normally shallow river exploded into a flood of epic proportions — one that killed 94 people across south-central Nebraska.

A storm that started May 30, 1935, sent a roaring wall of water from the plains of Colorado across more than 250 miles of Nebraska. The storm swept down from Benkelman through McCook, Cambridge, Oxford, Franklin, Superior and Hardy, on into Kansas.

Estimates of how much rain fell vary, but one report is that 24 inches fell in 24 hours. Whatever the exact amount, the river crested on May 31, and it didn't take long before the streams and creeks that fed the Republican River overflowed.

As many as 135 people are believed to have died in the flood overall; damage to property totaled more than $13 million.

Floodwaters were more than 20 feet deep in places and spread more than 4 miles wide from bluff to bluff in the Republican River valley. The river rose 1 foot every five minutes for more than an hour in some places. In others, a roiling tide of debris pushed by the towering wall of water hit by surprise.

Houses, barns and bridges were swept away. Iron railroad track was twisted like wire.

Some of the communities in the flood's path were left without electricity for nearly a week. Water supplies were cut off in some spots.

The flood was caused by an unusually heavy thunderstorm over the South Fork of the Republican River and the Arikaree River in eastern Colorado and southwestern Nebraska on the night of May 30. Then the thunderstorm followed the flood east, down the river valley, recharging the floodwaters with new torrents from creeks and canyons. It was a "perfect flood,'' meteorologists say.

The flood ranks as one of Nebraska's deadliest weather disasters.

Public demand for flood control and more efficient irrigation led Congress to pass legislation in 1944 authorizing construction of dams in the river basin. Harlan County Lake is the largest of five reservoirs built in Nebraska during the 1950s and 1960s.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.