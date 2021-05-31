Back in the day, May 31, 1935: Republican River explodes into deadly epic flooding

The Republican River, a usually mild-mannered stream inclined to stay between its narrow, tree-lined banks, was a thing gone mad 86 years ago today. During the historic drought of the 1930s, the normally shallow river exploded into a flood of epic proportions — one that killed 94 people across south-central Nebraska.

A storm that started May 30 sent a roaring wall of water from the plains of Colorado across more than 250 miles of Nebraska. The storm swept down from Benkelman through McCook, Cambridge, Oxford, Franklin, Superior and Hardy, on into Kansas.

Estimates of how much rain fell vary, but one is that 24 inches fell in 24 hours. Whatever the exact amount, the river crested on May 31, and it didn't take long before the streams and creeks that fed the Republican River overflowed.

As many as 135 people are believed to have died in the flood; damage to property totaled more than $13 million.

Floodwaters were more than 20 feet deep in places and spread more than four miles wide from bluff to bluff in the Republican River valley. The river rose 1 foot every five minutes for more than an hour in some places. In others, a roiling tide of debris pushed by the towering wall of water hit by surprise.