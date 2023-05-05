On this day 16 years ago, Omaha celebrated Cinco de Mayo with music, food, carnival rides and a grand parade that attracted 40,000 people during the weekend festivities.

New to the fiesta was the crowning of the first La Reina de Cinco de Mayo (Queen of Cinco de Mayo). And in a fundraising contest, the person who sold the most raffle tickets won a $1,000 scholarship and a laptop computer.

The heart of the fiesta in past years has been La Plaza de la Raza, 24th and N Streets in South Omaha.

During the 2007 Cinco de Mayo festivities, musicians, singers, dancers and rappers hopped on the plaza stage to keep the fiesta atmosphere going from Friday evening through Sunday night. The Cinco de Mayo queen received her crown there at 7 p.m. Friday. Carnival rides, games and other activities were on the streets nearby.

The day was not just for the Latino community. The parade featured North Omaha dance-and-drum drill teams, including Ol'Skool, the Mount Calvary Marching Knights and the team from Paradise Baptist Church. Members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, a Catholic Irish-American fraternal group, towed a float as some marched, clad in kilts.

Cinco de Mayo is not a Mexican independence day. The holiday commemorates the anniversary of the 1862 Battle of Puebla in which ill-equipped Mexican forces defeated a well-equipped French army. The victory represented only a temporary setback for the French troops, but it galvanized the Mexican people and gave them the confidence and unity that helped them ultimately achieve victory.

At that time, the United States was involved in the Civil War. If the Mexicans had lost, the French may have gone on to befriend the Confederacy. With Cinco de Mayo, Mexican-Americans remember where they came from and also the important roles they have played in the history of the country.

Here's a look back at past Cinco de Mayo parades in Omaha.

Photos: Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Omaha