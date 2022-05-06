Back in the day, May 6, 1975: Tornado slashes nine-mile scar into the heart of Omaha

Tuesday, May 6, 1975, started out hot and hazy. The first signs of what was to come that day occurred near Pierce, Nebraska, about noon, according to meteorologist Jim Zoller.

By midafternoon, it started to rain. The churning in the sky that came later was caused by the lethal mixing of the hot, humid air with a new front of cool, dry air coming in from the north.

Anyone who lived in Omaha 47 years ago today probably still remembers where he or she was when the sirens began to wail and the terror touched down.

For those who found themselves in the midst of the storm's fury, the date holds even more memories and meaning.

Three people were killed that day, but a sizable number of people were spared.

It was estimated that 30,000 people lived, worked or went to school in the path of the deadly storm, which ripped a nine-mile scar into the heart of the city. They heeded the sirens and huddled in basements, under tables or wherever they could find cover.

At 4:14, the National Weather Service reported a possible tornado.

At 4:29, a resident reported a funnel cloud descending west of 96th and Harrison Streets, and the civil defense alarms sounded.

At 4:32, police reported a tornado on the ground, tearing the roofs off apartments at 96th and Q Streets.

The tornado was gone as quickly as it had come. Some 30 minutes later, perhaps as many as 300 people were injured, and 2,000 square blocks of Omaha were affected.

The EF4 tornado, which touched down in southwest Omaha and continued north on a route along 72nd Street, proved to be one of the nation’s costliest tornadoes. In 2015 dollars, damage exceeded $1 billion.

In all, about eight tornadoes touched down in eastern Nebraska that day. In addition to the Omaha twister, tornadoes were reported in the Nebraska communities of Winside, Pierce, Randolph and Magnet and in Beebeetown, Iowa.

The only deaths occurred in Omaha.

