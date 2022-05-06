Back in the day, May 6, 1975: Tornado slashes nine-mile scar into the heart of Omaha

Tuesday, May 6, 1975, started out hot and hazy. The first signs of what was to come that day occurred near Pierce, Nebraska, about noon, according to meteorologist Jim Zoller.
By midafternoon, it started to rain. The churning in the sky that came later was caused by the lethal mixing of the hot, humid air with a new front of cool, dry air coming in from the north.
Anyone who lived in Omaha 47 years ago today probably still remembers where he or she was when the sirens began to wail and the terror touched down.
For those who found themselves in the midst of the storm's fury, the date holds even more memories and meaning.
Three people were killed that day, but a sizable number of people were spared.
Debris defines the tornado as it moves northward near Mercy Road and 72nd Street. Thomas Beno, an advertising account executive, took this picture looking west from an office building at 7171 Mercy Road.
PHOTO COURTESY OF THOMAS BENO
It was estimated that 30,000 people lived, worked or went to school in the path of the deadly storm, which ripped a nine-mile scar into the heart of the city. They heeded the sirens and huddled in basements, under tables or wherever they could find cover.
At 4:14, the National Weather Service reported a possible tornado.
At 4:29, a resident reported a funnel cloud descending west of 96th and Harrison Streets, and the civil defense alarms sounded.
At 4:32, police reported a tornado on the ground, tearing the roofs off apartments at 96th and Q Streets.
The tornado was gone as quickly as it had come. Some 30 minutes later, perhaps as many as 300 people were injured, and 2,000 square blocks of Omaha were affected.
The EF4 tornado, which touched down in southwest Omaha and continued north on a route along 72nd Street, proved to be one of the nation’s costliest tornadoes. In 2015 dollars, damage exceeded $1 billion.
In all, about eight tornadoes touched down in eastern Nebraska that day. In addition to the Omaha twister, tornadoes were reported in the Nebraska communities of Winside, Pierce, Randolph and Magnet and in Beebeetown, Iowa.
The only deaths occurred in Omaha.
Photos: Omaha tornado of 1975
The front page of The World-Herald the day after the tornado hit.
Bob Dunn took this photo of the tornado from the Ak-Sar-Ben racetrack.
PHOTO COURTESY OF BOB DUNN
Another view of the tornado from the Ak-Sar-Ben racetrack.
PHOTO COURTESY OF BOB DUNN
Homeowners on the southeast corner of 71st and Howard Streets display a bit of humor with a sign attached to the remains of their house. The sign reads "House for Rent," then in smaller letters, "Good to the last drop."
THE WORLD-HERALD
This aerial photo shows homes moved off their foundations at 72nd and Seward Streets, just east of Creighton Prep.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Mr. and Mrs. John Schulte at their house at 2302 N. 70th St. Mrs. Schulte answers their telephone while her husband sorts through their possessions on May 13, 1975.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The Downtowner Motor Inn at 69th and Dodge Streets. Looking south at Dodge from Temple Israel.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The Downtowner Motor Inn at 69th and Dodge Streets.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Community Playhouse, at 69th and Cass Streets, lost most of its roof as the twister plowed north from the Downtowner Motor Inn.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Inside Nebraska Furniture Mart at 700 S. 72nd St. Total damage was estimated at $5 million.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Cars are smashed against the rear of Nebraska Furniture Mart at 700 S. 72nd St.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Furniture Mart on the South 72nd Street strip. Sofa cushions are among the roof debris in the foreground.
THE WORLD-HERALD
A view of the storm taken from 89th and F Streets looking southeast toward 84th and L Streets.
PHOTO COURTESY OF HERBERT EGERER
Overturned cars in the parking lot near Sidles Company Warehouse at 74th and Pacific Streets. This view is looking west.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The West Omaha Postal Station at 800 S. 72nd St.
THE WORLD-HERALD
This map shows the area with a 7:30 curfew enforcement after the tornado. The dotted lines mark the tornado-stricken area. Only people with specific business were allowed there and anyone trying to enter was checked.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Pfc. Richard Lange, a Nebraska National Guardsman, had night duty protecting the tornado-damaged Westgate area.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Westgate residents dig out from damage after the tornado. This photo looks north toward 83rd and Nina Streets.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Damage at Westgate School.
THE WORLD-HERALD
This view of tornado damage is from Interstate 80 looking toward Nina Street in the Westgate neighborhood.
THE WORLD-HERALD
This table saved the lives of brothers Don and Bill Roark when they took cover under it as the tornado swept through Omaha in 1975.
PHOTO COURTESY OF BILL ROARK
The Westgate neighborhood of Omaha took a direct hit from the EF4 tornado that struck Omaha in 1975. This is the 7900 block of Nina Street, where the Roark home was among those left in this pile of rubble.
PHOTO COURTESY OF BILL ROARK
The Westgate area as seen from Interstate 80.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Joan Potts waits with her possessions in front of the wreckage of her Westgate home near 78th and Hascall Streets.
THE WORLD-HERALD
An aerial photo of the Westgate area taken on May 7, 1975.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The remains of a large portion of Bergan Mercy's self-care unit on July 16, 1975, shortly before it was finally demolished after being struck by the May tornado. The unit was relocated in the wing of the new east tower of the hospital.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Tom Thibodeau, 12, was cut on the head with debris at his home at 3442 S. 78th St. Dr. Charles Fellows administers a Novocain shot before stitching the wound at Bergan Mercy Hospital.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Patients being taken to Bergan Mercy Hospital after the 1975 tornado.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Map showing area tornado sightings on May 6, 1975.
THE WORLD-HERALD
National Weather Service radar technician George Matuella, seen here in 1995, spotted the tornado on radar, helping to get an early warning out to residents.
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Benson 400 service station at 6902 Maple St. Roy Lester Kremer was killed there; stories said he went up to the roof to watch the storm.
STEVE JORDON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Damage seen north of Dodge, south of Maple, near Lewis & Clark Middle School.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The Adams children in front of their home at 1717 N. 70th Ave. on May 11, 1975. From left are Mary Jo, 15, Ann, 17, and Scott, 12.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The foundation of the home of Margaret Baker, 86, at 2012 N. 70th St. Her body was found a quarter block away. Baker was one of the three people killed in the storm.
THE WORLD-HERALD
A gaping hole is all that is left of the Pistillo home at 3325 S. 79th St.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking west from 70th and Nicholas Streets on May 6, 1975.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The Wentworth Apartments near 86th and Q Streets.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Storm damage at Berry Street and 92nd Circle.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The Dick Mendick home at 7512 Walnut St. The home had been built the previous December.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Joe and Marilyn Gasnick, owners of the J & M Laundromat at 7080 Blondo St., stand among what is left of it. There were five customers in the building when the tornado hit. Marilyn Gasnick had them all follow her to the basement of her home, located one door east of the laundromat. All of them came through the storm safely, despite heavy damage to the home and the destruction of the laundromat.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Frank Wear, with shovel, gets help from the McGuire family: Art, the father of Dennis, 11, and Brian, 8. On the roof at 1624 S. 75th St. is Wear's son, Chris. The McGuires lived at 82nd and Arbor Streets.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking east on Pacific Street from 75th Street. Pamela Myers was killed at the El Matador restaurant on 78th and Pacific Streets.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Tom Lindsay, 17, facing camera, is greeted tearfully by his father in front of their home. At his left is Mrs. Lindsay and daughter Rosann, 13. Tom wasn't home when five members of his family and a neighbor escaped injury in the basement as their home at 7913 Nina St. was damaged. Neighbors' homes are seen in the background.
THE WORLD-HERALD
A phonograph record lodged in a tree at the 1300 block of South 78th Street.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Michael Gasnick, left, and John McGann stand by the car they helped pry up to remove a crying woman who was trapped underneath at 70th and Blondo Streets. The unidentified woman, 23, told her rescuers that she had been driving down Blondo and was "sucked" out of her car.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Ralston Bank after the tornado.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Aerial photo of the residential section south of Blondo after some cleanup. The smoldering fire at the upper right is at Bowling Green Park. St. Pius X School is to the left of the park.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The Wentworth Apartments at 8731 Q Plaza.
THE WORLD-HERALD
70th and Dodge Streets, looking west on May 7, 1975.
THE WORLD-HERALD
A house north of Western Avenue, looking east across 72nd Street.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Destruction on 72nd Street near Lafayette Avenue.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The Wentworth Apartments at 5004 S. 86th St.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Marilyn Potts and her daughter Maury keep their sense of humor on May 9, 1975. Their house at 7805 Hascall St. was underinsured and their two cars, both demolished, were not insured.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Teenage volunteers clean up around 70th Street and Mayfield Avenue on May 13, 1975. Observers described this picture as a "cleanup caterpillar."
THE WORLD-HERALD
Mrs. Glenn Meyer in front of her home at 7907 Nina St.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Tornado damage near 70th and Leavenworth Streets.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Damage at Grant Street and 70th Avenue.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Police Officer David Campbell's cruiser was pummeled by debris thrown by the tornado he tracked up 72nd Street. Campbell's heroic radio reports proved pivotal in getting Omahans to take shelter.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The daughters of Mrs. Colleen Mau, 2043 N. 70th Ave., sift through the wreckage of her home. Mrs. Mau suffered a head cut when a car crashed through to the basement.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteers clean up in the 72nd Street and Western Avenue area. The view is from 70th and Nicholas Streets.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking west on Dodge at 72nd Street on May 6, 1975.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Michael Tompkins, at Empire Cleaners on 72nd and Blondo Streets, holds a quarter that was bent in half during the storm.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Tornado cleanup volunteers sign up at the Crossroads and are formed into crews, then transported by bus to the work areas on May 14, 1975.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Boy Scout Brad Elliot found a child's piggy bank while volunteering to help clean up after the storm. John DeVoll's Scout troop members from Hartman school were just some of the volunteers helping to clear debris. The items found were taken to a lost and found exchange.
THE WORLD-HERALD
A sculpture made of tornado-damaged beams stands in Pipal Park in the Westgate neighborhood. To see the sculpture, access the park from West Center Road between 72nd and 78th Streets.
HANDOUT
