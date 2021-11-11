Back in the day, Nov. 11, 2017: Nebraska's last living Tuskegee Airman was grand marshal of parade

Four years ago today, current and former service members, ROTC cadets and Bellevue residents gathered as the last surviving Tuskegee Airman in Nebraska, Robert D. Holts, 93, served as grand marshal in the Defenders of Freedom Veterans Day parade in Olde Towne Bellevue.

Holts died in February of this year.

During World War II, 21 men with Nebraska connections served as part of the Tuskegee Airmen, our country’s first Black fighter squadrons.

The Tuskegee squadrons were created in 1941. Members of the units came out of an Army Air Forces training program at the Tuskegee Institute in southeastern Alabama. Most of those trained at Tuskegee were assigned to the 332nd Fighter Group, mainly as bomber escorts.

The Tuskegee squadrons fought in campaigns in Italy, Romania, France and Germany. The Black fighter pilots shot down 111 enemy aircraft. They gained legendary status for not losing a single bomber that they escorted during more than 200 missions.

The majority of their missions were flown in one of three famed fighter planes: the P-40 Warhawk, P-47 Thunderbolt and P-51 Mustang. The distinctive red-against-gleaming metal paint scheme of the Tuskegee P-51s inspired the admiring nickname "Red-Tail Angels."