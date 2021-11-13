Back in the day, Nov. 13, 1962: Dustin (the man) pedals 1,041 miles to view Dustin (the town)

A North Carolina man arrived in Nebraska 59 years ago today after riding his bike 1,041 miles to a view a town that no longer existed.
Mark Dustin, a 29-year-old carpenter, left Durham, North Carolina, Oct. 21 on his bicycle and arrived in Nebraska on Nov. 13, 1962. Dustin had seen the name of Dustin, Nebraska, on maps and decided to find out what the community was like.
The town of Dustin was in northwest Holt County, but all that was left when Mark Dustin arrived was a faded town sign. The buildings had been moved away.
At the town's peak, there was a post office, general store, hardware store, drugstore, blacksmith shop, church, school, and a newspaper called the "Dustin Dispatch." The post office was probably established in the early 1880s.
The last store and the post office closed Aug. 16, 1957 — five years before Mark Dustin made his pilgrimage.
In a 1962 interview, Mrs. Edward Eby, who with her husband once operated a store in Dustin, said the town was named after William Dustin.
Mark Dustin said he planned to stay in Nebraska, possibly in nearby O'Neill and work, preferably on a farm. He said he was most looking forward to snow and a white Christmas.
