Back in the day, Nov. 17, 2008: Nebraska Medical Center opens cancer facility in west Omaha

Convenience and comfort for patients were among the goals of a new $34.2 million outpatient cancer center that the Nebraska Medical Center opened 14 years ago today in west Omaha.

The 47,000-square-foot Midwest Cancer Center, at 17201 Wright St., was part of the hospital's westward expansion.

The center was expected to draw patients from west Omaha and communities west of the city.

Increased demand for cancer treatment led to construction of the new center. The medical center had been running out of room for cancer services at its midtown campus. The new center, a joint project with UNMC Physicians, doubled the hospital's space for cancer treatment.

Dr. Charles Enke, the hospital's chairman of radiation oncology, said the center would offer most of the same types of equipment and treatments available on its main campus.

Services include radiation and chemotherapy treatments, medical therapies, lab work and X-rays. Certain treatments, such as those tied to transplants, would continue to be offered only at the main campus.

At the new center, patients likely would be able to see multiple specialists in a single day, Enke said. That's because all of the specialists would be under one roof. Specialists at the main campus were often in different buildings, making it tougher to arrange multiple appointments in a single day.

All of the cancer doctors split their time between the new center and the main campus, Andrea McMaster, a spokeswoman for the medical center, said at the time the center opened. Most patients who had been receiving care at the main campus would be able to keep their doctors if they chose to use the new center, McMaster said.

All chemotherapy rooms at the new center were private. McMaster said that at many outpatient chemotherapy centers, patients receive treatments in an open area with other patients. About half the chemotherapy rooms at the main campus are private.

The center was the first step in the hospital's plans for a smaller west Omaha version of its midtown campus.

The cancer center is in a 100,000-square-foot building developed by Dana Magid Development.