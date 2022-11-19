Back in the day, Nov. 19, 1936: Dick Cavett is born in Buffalo County, Nebraska

Dick Cavett was born 86 years old today in Buffalo County, Nebraska.

The Emmy-winning TV talk show host lived in Gibbon until age 2, then in Grand Island through his boyhood years.

A state gymnastics champion and aspiring actor who dabbled in magic tricks, he graduated from Lincoln High School, where his father, A.V., taught English.

Though he moved away from Nebraska when Yale University gave him a scholarship in 1954, Cavett never stopped visiting, promoting and talking about his native state.

His outsize baritone voice belies his slight 5-foot-6-inch frame. He has narrated documentaries and promotional films about Husker football coach Tom Osborne, Nebraska authors Willa Cather and Mari Sandoz, and the Lied Center for the Performing Arts in Lincoln.

"He was the voice-over at Nebraska football games, saying what a wonderful institution of learning UNL is — even though he went to Yale," said Lincoln High classmate Roger Welsch. "But he was still, through and through, a Nebraskan. He wasn't embarrassed by it."

Cavett is a three-time Emmy Award winner with a television career spanning five decades. He has appeared on Broadway and has published four books.

He is best known for his conversational style and in-depth discussions as the host of “The Dick Cavett Show.”

Cavett has come home often, speaking at the dedication of the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center in Chadron in 2002, a fundraiser for the Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud in 1999, a State Park Fair Foundation drive in 1995, a Neihardt Foundation drive in 1992, the Sokol Hall 100th anniversary in 1988 and the 75th anniversary of Wayne State in 1985. He often waived fees for such appearances. He was also inducted into the Nebraska Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 1991.

"I know there are people who can't dredge up a single pleasant memory of their childhood, and I can come up with a hundred from mine, some of them right off a calendar or out of 'Tom Sawyer,'" Cavett wrote in his autobiography.