Back in the day, Nov. 24, 2002: Frankie Pane's mistakenly destroyed in buildings' demolition

Three former Pinnacle Foods Corp. buildings in downtown Omaha were imploded to make room for the Holland Performing Arts Center 20 years ago today, but a fourth not scheduled for demolition came down as well when the structures collapsed.

The buildings — the Campbell Soup, Swanson Foods and Vlasic International Foods structures — became a cloud of dust and smoke as the implosion began just after 8 a.m.

Within seconds of the implosion on Nov. 24, 2002, Frankie Pane's namesake facility, which he fought the city and the Omaha Performing Arts Society to save, was also destroyed.

The building at 1112 Douglas St. was a small, smoke-free bar and banquet facility. It was rented for private events such as wedding receptions and corporate parties.

Pane and one of his sons lived on the second floor.

Watching from the ninth story of the Landmark Center, a block south of the site, Pane hopped up and down. He tried to hide behind the window frames. He didn't want to look.

"Oh Jesus! Oh God! Oh Jesus! Oh God!"

The buildings fell in seconds.

A thick fog of dust rose, making it impossible for Pane to see his building.

When the cloud of dust passed, Pane saw the awning of his business and the iconic sign featuring a stylized martini glass. Then Pane saw the collapsed roof and gaping west wall.

Before the implosion, demolition workers removed a one-story dock building connected both to the Swanson building, to the west, and Frankie Pane's, to the east. The building was removed to protect Pane's building, at 1112 Douglas St., city planner Greg Peterson said.

Had the dock building remained in place, it would have fallen with the implosion and taken Pane's building with it, Peterson said, because the walls that separated the buildings also connected them.

But that protective move was not enough.

"Everyone said, 'Don't worry,' " Pane said.

He repeated the phrase loudly: "Don't worry. Don't worry. Don't worry."