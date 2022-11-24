 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Omaha World-Herald is partnering with Edwards Auto Group who will sponsor 2,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Back in the day, Nov. 24, 2002: Frankie Pane's mistakenly destroyed in buildings' demolition

  • 0
Frankie Pane's business

Frankie Pane's business and home were destroyed in 2002 when an explosive charge brought down a former food production plant next door.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

Three former Pinnacle Foods Corp. buildings in downtown Omaha were imploded to make room for the Holland Performing Arts Center 20 years ago today, but a fourth not scheduled for demolition came down as well when the structures collapsed. 

The buildings — the Campbell Soup, Swanson Foods and Vlasic International Foods structures — became a cloud of dust and smoke as the implosion began just after 8 a.m. 

Within seconds of the implosion on Nov. 24, 2002, Frankie Pane's namesake facility, which he fought the city and the Omaha Performing Arts Society to save, was also destroyed. 

The building at 1112 Douglas St. was a small, smoke-free bar and banquet facility. It was rented for private events such as wedding receptions and corporate parties.

Pane and one of his sons lived on the second floor.

People are also reading…

Watching from the ninth story of the Landmark Center, a block south of the site, Pane hopped up and down. He tried to hide behind the window frames. He didn't want to look.

"Oh Jesus! Oh God! Oh Jesus! Oh God!"

The buildings fell in seconds.

A thick fog of dust rose, making it impossible for Pane to see his building.

When the cloud of dust passed, Pane saw the awning of his business and the iconic sign featuring a stylized martini glass. Then Pane saw the collapsed roof and gaping west wall.

Before the implosion, demolition workers removed a one-story dock building connected both to the Swanson building, to the west, and Frankie Pane's, to the east. The building was removed to protect Pane's building, at 1112 Douglas St., city planner Greg Peterson said.

Had the dock building remained in place, it would have fallen with the implosion and taken Pane's building with it, Peterson said, because the walls that separated the buildings also connected them.

But that protective move was not enough.

"Everyone said, 'Don't worry,' " Pane said.

He repeated the phrase loudly: "Don't worry. Don't worry. Don't worry."

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Potential Future Of Daylight Saving Time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert