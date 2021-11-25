Back in the day, Nov. 25, 1971: Nebraska rallies to beat Oklahoma in 'Game of the Century'

Fifty years ago today, Nebraska drove 74 yards in the final minutes to defeat archrival Oklahoma 35-31 in what's known as the "Game of the Century."

At the finish on a dark, windy Thanksgiving afternoon in Norman, Oklahoma, the Huskers sported an 11-0 record and the Sooners were 9-1. At the time, only two other Nebraska teams had earned 11 victories. The 1970 national championship club was 11-0-1, and the 1903 Huskers, who opened against Lincoln High School, were 11-0.

Nebraska and Oklahoma, Big Eight rivals, were 1-2 in the AP Poll for seven weeks leading up to their famous showdown, and then Johnny Rodgers became a legend with his punt-return touchdown to start the scoring. He raced 72 yards to the end zone for his 16th touchdown of the season.

Rodgers, a junior who would go on to win the Heisman Trophy in 1972, also caught five passes in the game, replacing Jeff Kinney as the NU career record-holder with a total of 89.

"If you learn college football history of huge plays, Johnny Rodgers' dizzying punt return is must-see stuff," said Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.