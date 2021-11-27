Back in the day, Nov. 27, 1983: Deadly blizzard brings the Midlands to a standstill

Hundreds of holiday travelers took shelter in motels, public buildings and homes on Nov. 27, 1983, as a Thanksgiving weekend blizzard swept across the Midlands, piling snow up to 20 inches deep in some areas and closing roads, businesses and schools.

Winds reaching 60 mph, drifts up to 6 feet high and poor visibility stranded travelers in Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Kansas.

In eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, freezing rain from the storm caused ice-covered streets and many accidents. In western Nebraska, heavy snowfall was reported.

The Omaha metropolitan area received more than 7 inches of snow. Then-Mayor Mike Boyle declared a snow emergency that night.

Wind-driven snow caused the closing of a 120-mile stretch of Interstate 80 between Ogallala, Nebraska, and the Wyoming state line, and a 300-mile section of Interstate 70 between Denver and WaKeeney, Kansas.

The National Weather Service said travel was "nearly impossible over all but the extreme eastern portion of Nebraska."

Five people died in traffic accidents — three south of Greeley, Nebraska, and two Nebraskans near Junction City, Kansas.