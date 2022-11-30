Back in the day, Nov. 30, 1986: 'An Affair to Remember' is theme for 10th annual Beautillion

It was all white tails and glamour 36 years ago today when 25 mothers formally introduced their sons to society at the Urban League of Nebraska's 10th annual Beautillion at the Peony Park Ballroom.

The Beautillion program was created to serve as a fundraiser to provide mentorship and scholarships for Omaha-area high school boys through confidence development, self-esteem building and community awareness workshops.

Since 1977, the Beautillion has been held annually for African American high school seniors in the Omaha, Bellevue, Ralston and Lincoln areas.

An exception occurred in 2020, when the annual fundraiser was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The young man who raises the most money through ticket and ad sales is named Mr. Beautillion.

Besides providing mentoring for the young men, the event gives the participants' mothers the opportunity to present their sons to the public as they transition into manhood. The participants go through months of rehearsals, workshops and community service projects.

The program culminates with a black-tie event that includes a performance, a dance between mothers and their sons, and between the sons and their dates, and a tribute to the beaus recognizing their outstanding academic and extracurricular achievements.

The Urban League of Nebraska Guild passed the torch of the Beautillion to the Beta Upsilon Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity in 2008. Omega Psi Phi, a national Greek organization of college-educated men, is committed to community service. The fraternity had adopted the Beautillion as one of its main community service projects more than 20 years ago.

Black social groups hold beautillions, Black male versions of high-society coming-out cotillions, to not just help build young men's self-esteem and to offer them recognition, but also to teach them the etiquette of being gentlemen.

Also, the events serve as a tribute to a mom, or another influential female figure, for being a significant part of a young man's life.