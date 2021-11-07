Back in the day, Nov. 7, 2007: Clayton Anderson returns to Earth after spending 5 months in space

Fourteen years ago today, NASA astronaut Clayton Anderson, the first native Nebraskan to travel into outer space, returned to Earth.

Anderson, 48, spent 152 days in space, most of that time on the International Space Station.

Nov. 7, 2007, was his 15th wedding anniversary, and his wife, Susan, and other family members were at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to greet him.

Born in Omaha, Anderson was a 1977 graduate of Ashland-Greenwood High School and considers Ashland his hometown. He joined the Johnson Space Center in 1983 in the Mission Planning and Analysis Division and was named chief of the flight design branch in 1993.

In 1998 he was selected as mission specialist by NASA and served as backup flight engineer for Expeditions 12, 13 and 14 to the International Space Station.

Ashland-Greenwood gave its prized alumnus a few track medals and a pennant as mementos for his journey aboard the International Space Station. Anderson also traveled with a keepsake ballpoint pen — a graduation present from Bob and Shirley Simpson. The late Bob Simpson coached Anderson in football and taught him in science class.