Back in the day, Nov. 8, 1997: Miracle catch helps Nebraska to overtime win against Missouri

Twenty-five years ago today — in Tom Osborne's 303rd career game, the ninth of his final season — a pair of Nebraska receivers provided college football's play of the year. In the process, they sent the Huskers into their first-ever overtime period.
With the game against Missouri tied 38-38, Nebraska quarterback Scott Frost's pass to wingback Shevin Wiggins was broken up, then given a second life when it bounced off Wiggins' foot and back into the air. Freshman split-end Matt Davison made a diving catch in the end zone, completing a 12-yard scoring play as time ran out in regulation. The tying drive took 12 plays and began at the Nebraska 33-yard line with 55 seconds left in regulation.
Missouri fans charged on to the field from the north end zone, believing the ball had fallen incomplete and given the Tigers a 38-31 victory. After officials cleared them from the field, Kris Brown kicked the extra point to tie the game.
"I thought we were pretty well done for," NU Coach Tom Osborne said on his postgame radio show.
Missouri won the coin toss in overtime and elected to take the ball after Nebraska.
The Huskers then pulled out their first overtime win, using Scott Frost's 10-play, 67-yard, no-timeout, 12-yard scoring run and an inspired defensive stand to finish a 45-38 victory.
On the winning score, Frost leaped for the end zone, in one motion extending his arm, preserving Nebraska's undefeated record and its national title hopes.
The victory improved Nebraska's record to 9-0, 6-0 in the Big 12 Conference. Missouri, which was a 29-point underdog, fell to 6-4.
"It was the most memorable game of my career," said Nebraska linebacker Tony Ortiz, "and it's going to go down as one of the best games in college history.
Photos: The miracle catch, NU vs MU 1997
Nebraska's Eric Warfield congratulates quarterback Scott Frost after the Huskers overtime win against Missouri in 1997.
KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Scott Frost dives into the end zone with the football at 5:09 remaining in the first quarter of the game in Columbia, Mo. Nebraska's Bobby Newcombe is at back left. The touchdown pulled Nebraska even with Missouri, 7-7.
JEFFREY Z. CARNEY, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jason Peter, No. 55, celebrates with Joe Walker, No. 25, after Walker intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter of the Nebraska-Missouri football game.
KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska defender Grant Wistrom talks to the press after the Huskers fell behind in the fourth quarter of the Big 12 football game against Missouri.
JEFFREY Z. CARNEY, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska defender Octavious McFarlin knocks the football away from Missouri tight end Jake Stueve in the overtime period. The catch would have given Missouri a first down.
JEFFREY Z. CARNEY, THE WORLD-HERALD
NU's Bobby Newcombe (12) catches his bobbled pass in the second half of the game.
JEFF BEIERMANN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Missouri quarterback Corby Jones (7) beats NU's Jay Foreman (44) at 9:27 in the first quarter to set up Missouri's first touchdown on the next play.
JEFF BEIERMANN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A deflected pass is up for grabs as Nebraska receivers Shevin Wiggins, bottom, and Lance Brown watch. NU receiver Matt Davison wound up catching the pass, enabling the Huskers to pull off a dramatic win at Missouri during the 1997 season.
JEFFREY Z. CARNEY, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mike Rucker No. 84, top, and Grant Wistrom, No. 98, bottom, make the final tackle of the game against Missouri quarterback Corby Jones and Travis Biebel, No. 61, in overtime.
KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska receiver Matt Davison holds up the football after a miracle catch with no time left on the clock to help the Huskers to a come-from-behind win over Missouri.
JEFFREY Z. CARNEY, THE WORLD-HERALD
Missouri free safety Julian Jones, No. 14, battles with Nebraska wingback Shevin Wiggins, No. 5, for Scott Frost's final pass.
JEFFREY Z. CARNEY, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Scott Frost holds onto the football as he dives into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown against Missouri in overtime. Missouri defender Caldrinoff Easter is at back left.
JEFFREY Z. CARNEY, THE WORLD-HERALD
