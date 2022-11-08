Back in the day, Nov. 8, 1997: Miracle catch helps Nebraska to overtime win against Missouri

Twenty-five years ago today — in Tom Osborne's 303rd career game, the ninth of his final season — a pair of Nebraska receivers provided college football's play of the year. In the process, they sent the Huskers into their first-ever overtime period.

With the game against Missouri tied 38-38, Nebraska quarterback Scott Frost's pass to wingback Shevin Wiggins was broken up, then given a second life when it bounced off Wiggins' foot and back into the air. Freshman split-end Matt Davison made a diving catch in the end zone, completing a 12-yard scoring play as time ran out in regulation. The tying drive took 12 plays and began at the Nebraska 33-yard line with 55 seconds left in regulation.

Missouri fans charged on to the field from the north end zone, believing the ball had fallen incomplete and given the Tigers a 38-31 victory. After officials cleared them from the field, Kris Brown kicked the extra point to tie the game.

"I thought we were pretty well done for," NU Coach Tom Osborne said on his postgame radio show.

Missouri won the coin toss in overtime and elected to take the ball after Nebraska.

The Huskers then pulled out their first overtime win, using Scott Frost's 10-play, 67-yard, no-timeout, 12-yard scoring run and an inspired defensive stand to finish a 45-38 victory.

On the winning score, Frost leaped for the end zone, in one motion extending his arm, preserving Nebraska's undefeated record and its national title hopes.

The victory improved Nebraska's record to 9-0, 6-0 in the Big 12 Conference. Missouri, which was a 29-point underdog, fell to 6-4.

"It was the most memorable game of my career," said Nebraska linebacker Tony Ortiz, "and it's going to go down as one of the best games in college history.