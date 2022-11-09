Back in the day, Nov. 9, 1935: North Omaha native and Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson was born

Bob Gibson, the most accomplished Nebraska-born athlete and creator of the greatest pitching season in Major League Baseball's past 100 years, was born on this day 87 years ago.

His widowed mother named him Pack Robert Gibson after his father, who had died from illness a few months earlier. He didn't like his name, so he went by Robert.

Gibson grew up in Omaha's segregated Near North Side and starred at Tech High and Creighton before rising to fame with the St. Louis Cardinals. During the turbulent civil rights era, he smashed stereotypes and thrived under immense pressure.

As one of America's most prominent Black athletes, Gibson reluctantly carried the banner of civil rights. "The intention of riots is to get people to think and not to get complacent and take things for granted," he wrote in an autobiography. "Like a brushback pitch."

Gibson reached his peak in 1968, when he recorded a 1.12 earned-run average. His signature season featured a summer span of 47 consecutive scoreless innings. In 10 complete game starts from June 6 to July 25, Gibson allowed just two runs.

His other baseball feats included:

» Two World Series MVPs — only Sandy Koufax and Reggie Jackson have matched him

» 1968 National League MVP

» Two Cy Young awards

» Victories in seven consecutive World Series starts

» Eight All-Star seasons

» Nine Gold Gloves

» First-ballot induction into the Hall of Fame

Gibson always saved his best for October. In Game 1 of the '68 World Series, Gibson threw 144 pitches and struck out a World Series-record 17, including all three Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning.

For all of Gibson's achievements, his greatest legacy is the way he competed. Opponents feared him as much as they revered him. The graceful right-hander terrified batters with his inside fastball and accompanying scowl.

In June 1999, his hometown honored its most famous athlete down the hill from the old Rosenblatt Stadium with Bob Gibson Boulevard. Gibson died of pancreatic cancer in 2020.