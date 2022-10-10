Back in the day, Oct. 10, 2015: Dedication ceremony for Omaha Tribe of Nebraska sculptures

Seven years ago today, a dedication ceremony of the "Umonhon" sculpture series was held at Fontenelle Park in Omaha.

The city of Omaha took its name from the Umonhon (Omaha) Tribe, whose ancestral home was eastern Nebraska. And Fontenelle Park was named for an Omaha Tribe chief, Logan Fontenelle, the grandson of Chief Big Elk.

The four-piece sculpture series, created by Omaha artist Trudy Swanson, celebrates the history and culture of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska. The sculptures are positioned at the four directional points of Fontenelle Park, which is south of Ames Avenue between 42nd and 48th Streets. The artwork can be found along the walking trail and features information about the tribe and the park’s namesake.

The sites also offer different vantage points of the park, notable for its rolling hills and a sizable lagoon at the north end.

“Every single one of them you can just look out and see the most beautiful view of the park,” Swanson said.

The daylong, public dedication began at 5 a.m. with a flag-raising by the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska, followed by a traditional cedaring ceremony at 6 a.m. Lunch was served at noon, with dancing by Omaha Tribe members from 1 to 4 p.m.

The project was funded through a combination of historical and neighborhood grants. The event was organized by Omaha By Design, the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska and the Omaha Department of Parks, Recreation and Public Property to officially welcome the public art pieces.