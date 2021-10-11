Back in the day, Oct. 11, 1958: Leslie Arnold leads police to parents' bodies in backyard

While handcuffed between two detectives and showing little emotion, 16-year-old William Leslie Arnold walked detectives to his backyard 63 years ago today and pointed to a spot beneath a lilac bush. That’s where he told them to dig.

And that is where a uniformed officer discovered the bodies of his mother and father, whom Arnold, who went by his middle name, had shot and killed in their home near 66th and Pacific Streets.

The killings took place two weeks prior, and during that time Leslie lived in the house, going to and from school and carrying out the pretense that his parents had unexpectedly gone on a trip.

On Oct. 11, 1958, Arnold made a statement to authorities after pointing out to them where his parents bodies lay buried. Leslie said he killed them because he had argued with his mother about driving the family car to go on a date.

After killing both of his parents, Arnold said he hid their bodies in the basement and took his unsuspecting younger brother to a neighbor's house.

Arnold said he later dug a trench 6 feet long, 2 feet wide and 3 feet deep. He first carried his father up the basement steps, outside and across the lawn and dumped him in. Then he followed with his mother.