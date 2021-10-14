Back in the day, Oct. 14, 1978: Four-alarm blaze destroys vacant Leonard Hotel in downtown Omaha

A four-alarm fire raged out of control as it destroyed a vacant downtown hotel 43 years ago today, injuring three firefighters and sending smoke billowing over downtown Omaha.

Flames were shooting through the center of the Leonard Hotel, 2547-2551 Farnam St., as late as two and a half hours after firefighters were first called to the scene shortly after 8 p.m.

Fire officials said two adjacent businesses, the Sterling Manufacturing Co. on the east and the Novak Volkswagen body shop on the west, sustained considerable smoke damage.

Assistant Fire Chief Bob Warsocki said “a substantial fire wall” on both sides of the hotel kept the blaze from spreading. The buildings were connected.

Flames were not visible for about an hour. Firefighters on a snorkel unit were engulfed in smoke above the two-story brick building as flames shot through the top.

As the flames shot higher, firefighters used explosives, called jet axes, to blow holes in the brick walls so firefighters could shoot in streams of water.

At the height of the blaze, 22 units of equipment and 12 companies of firefighters were used.