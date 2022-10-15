Back in the day, Oct. 15, 2007: Steve Pederson fired as Nebraska A.D.

Steve Pederson, the man who would rewrite Nebraska football history, became a footnote 15 years ago today when he was exiled from the ivory tower.

Less than three months after giving Athletic Director Pederson a five-year contract extension, Chancellor Harvey Perlman fired him in a five-minute meeting Oct. 15, 2007, highlighting a turbulent month in Nebraska athletics. Two days before the firing, the Husker football team lost 45-14 at home to Oklahoma State, a result that wasn't as close as the score indicated.

Leadership deficiency, not the football season, forced Perlman's hand.

Perlman admitted fault for extending Pederson's contract through 2013 and bumping his salary to $500,000. That was July, when Bill Callahan was still dreaming of a Big 12 championship. That was also before Perlman became aware of dissension within the Athletic Department.

Pederson's management style may have been the excuse, but it was not the sole reason he was fired. This had more to do with football and money.

Most mentioned the loss of tradition during the five-year regime of Pederson, a North Platte native, whose career began as a student in the NU sports information department and later as a recruiting coordinator for coach Tom Osborne.

Gone was the coaching staff that had stuck together for decades, a bunch who bled Husker red and preached loyalty. Gone was the emphasis on homegrown walk-ons, the long parade of bowl game appearances and the victory strings against now seemingly superior Big 12 foes.

But he angered many by firing football coach Frank Solich after a 9-3 regular season, then launching a secretive one-man search for a successor that lasted 40 days and ended with Callahan's hiring.

There were several positives in Pederson's tenure, though. He oversaw a $50 million construction project that expanded Memorial Stadium and added an indoor practice facility and the Osborne Athletic Complex.

"Being Nebraska's athletic director was not merely a job for me," he said in a statement after the firing. "I viewed it as an honor and important duty to serve the Nebraska tradition of academic and athletic excellence."