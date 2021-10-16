Back in the day, Oct. 16, 1964: Omaha marks Bob Gibson Day after pitcher named World Series MVP

Bob Gibson received a hero's welcome when he returned to Omaha 57 years ago today after being triumphant in the World Series.

A parade wound through downtown to the courthouse, where Mayor James Dworak proclaimed Oct. 16, 1964, to be "Bob Gibson Day" and gave Gibson a key to the city.

Real warmth marked the welcome at Eppley Airfield for the Tech High and Creighton University alumnus from the moment he stepped off the chartered flight from St. Louis. A group of Tech students presented Gibson with a huge Trojan pin that he wore throughout the parade and the ensuing courthouse ceremonies.

Bouquets of 31 roses — one for each of Gibson's record number of Series strikeouts — were presented to Gibson's wife, Charline, and his mother, Victoria Bolden, as they stepped off the plane. Also on hand were his two daughters, his stepfather, Paul Bolden, and his brother, Josh Gibson.

Speakers at the courthouse ceremonies included Principal Carl Palmquist of Tech High and the Very Rev. H.W. Linn, S.J., president of Creighton. Harry Dolphin, Creighton University public relations director, served as master of ceremonies. Dolphin mentioned Gibson's 20-point-plus basketball average at Creighton in a three-season career that concluded in 1956-57.