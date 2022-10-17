 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Back in the day, Oct. 17, 1948: Omaha dedicates Municipal Stadium, later renamed Rosenblatt

  • 0
From the Archives: Municipal Stadium's early years (copy)

During the opening-day exhibition game at Municipal Stadium in 1948, are, from left, a young Steve Rosenblatt, in the far background; Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher and Omaha native Rex Barney; Bob Hall, owner of the Omaha Cardinals; Duce Belford, athletic director at Creighton University; center fielder Richie Ashburn, of Tilden, Nebraska; Johnny Rosenblatt; and outfielder and first baseman Johnny Hopp, of Hastings, Nebraska.

 STEVE ROSENBLATT COLLECTION

Weather more suited for football failed to keep baseball fans away on Oct. 17, 1948, as Omaha's new million-dollar Municipal Stadium was dedicated. 

The temperature was 47 degrees at 2:30 p.m., and ballplayers fought against numb fingers throughout the afternoon, but managed to give a good exhibition after 25 minutes of pregame talking.

Then-Omaha Mayor Glenn Cunningham addressed the crowd during the dedication program at the stadium before the players took the field. 

The stadium, at 1202 Bert Murphy Ave., was a long way from being complete. There was no press box, and the roof over the grandstand was just a piece of tin to keep the sun off fans. Still, the crowd filled the grandstand and the only two bleacher sections that had been erected by that point. 

City Commissioner Johnny Rosenblatt, for whom the stadium would later be named, said that paid attendance was 10,000 but that there were probably a couple of thousand more fans jamming the ballpark to watch the All-Stars down Storzes, 11-3.

People are also reading…

Municipal Stadium was built to provide a home in which Omaha could reconnect with professional baseball, which had left the city after another ballpark burned in 1936.

But the new stadium ended up welcoming a college baseball tournament in its infancy and nurturing it until it grew into an event with national stature and clout: The College World Series.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reminisce on Mister C's old-world charm

Reminisce on Mister C's old-world charm

Along with a number of family members involved in the operation, Mister C's had a large and loyal cadre of employees. About dozen waitresses worked there for more than 20 years.

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuelan migrants turned back to Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert