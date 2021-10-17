Back in the day, Oct. 17, 1948: Omaha's Municipal Stadium — later renamed Rosenblatt — opens

Weather more suited for football failed to keep the fans away on Oct. 17, 1948, as Omaha's new million-dollar Municipal Stadium was dedicated.

The temperature was 47 degrees at 2:30 p.m., and ballplayers fought against numb fingers throughout the afternoon, but managed to give a good exhibition after 25 minutes of pregame talking.

Then-Omaha Mayor Glenn Cunningham addressed the crowd during the dedication program at the stadium before the players took the field.

The stadium was a long way from being complete. There was no press box, and the roof over the grandstand was just a piece of tin to keep the sun off fans. Still, the crowd filled the grandstand and the only two bleacher sections that had been erected by that point.

City Commissioner Johnny Rosenblatt, for whom the stadium would later be named, said that paid attendance was 10,000 but that there were probably a couple of thousand more fans jamming the ballpark to watch the All-Stars down Storzes, 11-3.

Municipal Stadium was built to provide a home in which Omaha could reconnect with professional baseball, which had left the city after another ballpark burned in 1936.