 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Back in the day, Oct. 17, 1948: Omaha's Municipal Stadium — later renamed Rosenblatt — opens
0 comments

Back in the day, Oct. 17, 1948: Omaha's Municipal Stadium — later renamed Rosenblatt — opens

From the Archives: Municipal Stadium's early years (copy)

From left, a young Steve Rosenblatt, in background at left; Rex Barney; Bob Hall, owner of the Omaha Cardinals; Duce Belford, athletic director at Creighton University; Richie Asburn, of Tilden, Nebraska; Johnny Rosenblatt; and Johnny Hopp, of Hastings, Nebraska; during the opening-day exhibition game at Municipal Stadium in 1948.

 STEVE ROSENBLATT COLLECTION

Weather more suited for football failed to keep the fans away on Oct. 17, 1948, as Omaha's new million-dollar Municipal Stadium was dedicated. 

The temperature was 47 degrees at 2:30 p.m., and ballplayers fought against numb fingers throughout the afternoon, but managed to give a good exhibition after 25 minutes of pregame talking.

Then-Omaha Mayor Glenn Cunningham addressed the crowd during the dedication program at the stadium before the players took the field. 

The stadium was a long way from being complete. There was no press box, and the roof over the grandstand was just a piece of tin to keep the sun off fans. Still, the crowd filled the grandstand and the only two bleacher sections that had been erected by that point. 

City Commissioner Johnny Rosenblatt, for whom the stadium would later be named, said that paid attendance was 10,000 but that there were probably a couple of thousand more fans jamming the ballpark to watch the All-Stars down Storzes, 11-3.

Municipal Stadium was built to provide a home in which Omaha could reconnect with professional baseball, which had left the city after another ballpark burned in 1936.

But the new stadium ended up welcoming a college baseball tournament in its infancy and nurturing it until it grew into an event with national stature and clout: The College World Series.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA probe will study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert