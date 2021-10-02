Back in the day, Oct. 2, 1938: A day after Huskers lose game, Nebraska official loses mustache

Nebraska's secretary of state, Harry R. Swanson of Lincoln, was forced to grow a mustache in 1925 because he lost a bet on the Notre Dame-Nebraska football game. On Oct. 2, 1938, Swanson lost that mustache in a bet that he made on the Minnesota-Nebraska game that had been played the day before. Minnesota beat Nebraska 16-7.

Days before the game, Swanson bet Minnesota Secretary of State Mile Holm that the Cornhuskers would defeat the Gophers. If Holm lost, he would have had to grow a mustache and wear it one day for each point the Cornhuskers got in excess of Minnesota's score. However, Holm won, so Swanson had to go without his mustache on the same basis.

Swanson had been growing the mustache since way back in the dead, dark days when Notre Dame last defeated Nebraska.

At halftime of the Minnesota game, with the Gophers leading 14-0 at Memorial Stadium in Minneapolis, the stadium announcer and the Gopher band decided to add insult to Swanson's impending mustache "injury." The announcer paid tribute to "Nebraska, the White Spot of the Nation." The Gopher band formed the letters "spot" and played "There is No Place Like Nebraska." At the conclusion of the halftime show, the bandsmen waved white flags toward the Cornhusker section.