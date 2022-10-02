Back in the day, Oct. 2, 1994; Nebraska's first annual Race for the Cure

An estimated 1,300 people took part in Omaha's first annual Race for the Cure on Oct. 2, 1994, which began at Cancer Survivors Park near 105th and Pacific Streets.

Racers and lollygaggers of all ages and genders covered 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) or participated in a one-mile family fun walk.

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is the world’s largest run/walk series that raises funds for breast health education, as well as breast cancer prevention, advocacy and treatment. In Nebraska, the Race for the Cure was the primary fundraiser held each October during national Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Early detection through self-examination and mammography remain the best ways for women to survive breast cancer and enjoy a high quality life.

Since 1994, Susan G. Komen Great Plains has granted more than $8 million for education, diagnosis, treatment and support programs that serve uninsured or underinsured people, with about 75% of the proceeds going toward programming in Nebraska.

While one goal is to raise money, the race continues to be a way to pay tribute to loved ones who have died of the disease and to offer positive reinforcement to cancer survivors.

The race is an important way to honor the "survivors and thrivers" for the sacrifice and resilience they have shown in overcoming this deadly disease. At the finish line, survivors are rewarded with pink roses.

Beginning in 1996, race organizers asked physicians who treated breast cancer patients such as obstetricians, oncologists and radiologists to make a $500 donation. Then the doctors' patients were notified confidentially and invited to join the race. That helped to increase the number of survivors who participate.

Omaha's Race for the Cure got a new look and name in 2019. Now located at Baxter Arena, the event is called the More Than Pink Walk and shifts the focus from the walk portion of the event to highlight activities inside the arena designed to showcase Komen's core values: research, care, community and action.