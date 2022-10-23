 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Back in the day, Oct. 23, 1998: Papio-La Vista Monarchs rule again in softball

Papillion La Vista's Stacey Rybar (17), left, hugs winning pitcher Peaches James (42) after the Monarchs beat Millard North to win the Class A State softball championship on Oct. 23, 1998. 

 JEFF BEIERMANN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Monarchs shortstop Brooke Schnitker, left, hugs winning pitcher Peaches James after they beat Millard North for their fourth consecutive Class A state softball championship.

Papillion-La Vista won its fourth consecutive Class A state softball championship 24 years ago today by doing something even Monarchs Coach Mike Govig didn't think his team could do. 

The Monarchs eclipsed their state record for wins in a season with their 8-0 victory over Millard North in the championship game held at the Seymour Smith softball complex, 68th and Harrison Streets.

That shutout win made the top-ranked Monarchs' final season record 40-3, giving them one more win than they had the previous year. The Monarchs got the only run they needed in the first inning when shortstop Erin Bluml scored on an RBI single by catcher Sarah Scheppers. 

The Monarchs ended the season with a 27-game winning streak. They also made an impressive run through postseason play by not allowing a single run in three district and four state tournament games.

Junior pitcher Peaches James was her usual dominant self in the championship game, striking out 15 Millard North batters. The Monarchs batters, meanwhile, banged out 15 hits off Mustang pitchers Nikki Rother and Stephanee Finger.

"We worked on the bats all week long," Govig said. "I knew we could find a way to win if we could score, because we had so much confidence in our pitching and defense."

Papillion center fielder Stacey Rybar tied a single-game record for most doubles in a game with three, and the Monarchs' 30 shutouts equaled the national high school record they had set the previous year.

