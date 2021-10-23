Back in the day, Oct. 23, 1998: Papio-La Vista wins 4th straight Class A state softball title

Papillion-La Vista won its fourth consecutive Class A state softball championship 23 years ago today by doing something even Monarchs Coach Mike Govig didn't think his team could do. The Monarchs eclipsed their state record for wins in a season with their 8-0 victory over Millard North in the championship game held at the Seymour Smith softball complex, 68th and Harrison Streets.

That shutout win made the top-ranked Monarchs' final season record 40-3, giving them one more win than they had the previous year. The Monarchs got the only run they needed in the first inning when shortstop Erin Bluml scored on an RBI single by catcher Sarah Scheppers.

The Monarchs ended the season with a 27-game winning streak. They also made an impressive run through postseason play by not allowing a single run in three district and four state tournament games.

Junior pitcher Peaches James was her usual dominant self in the championship game, striking out 15 Millard North batters. The Monarchs batters, meanwhile, banged out 15 hits off Mustangs pitchers Nikki Rother and Stephanee Finger.

"We worked on the bats all week long," Govig said. "I knew we could find a way to win if we could score, because we had so much confidence in our pitching and defense."