Back in the day, Oct. 26, 1997: Snowstorm downs trees, causes record power outages in Omaha area

Twenty-four years ago today, snowed-in residents in the Omaha area began to dig out from a severe storm that caused record power outages in Omaha and damaged many of its trees.

Tops and limbs of towering maples, oaks and other trees snapped under the weight of the 9.2 inches of snow that had fallen overnight. The downed trees and limbs damaged houses and cars, blocked streets and left ugly, jagged stubs poking into the blue sky.

Cracking like rifle shots in the early-morning darkness, trees heavy with fall foliage split, buckled and crashed to the ground in booming sprays of timber, blue-white flashes of arcing electrical lines and powdery avalanches of heavy, wet snow.

As the trees and limbs fell in the Omaha area, they knocked down power lines by the hundreds. Fred Petersen, then-president of the Omaha Public Power District, said the outages were the worst that anyone at OPPD could remember in 50 years.

Nearly 300,000 homes and businesses in Nebraska and Iowa lost power from the storm, which cost more than $50 million to clean up. Outages were estimated at 150,000 in OPPD's service area. At the time, it was OPPD's biggest storm ever.

The storm began on Oct. 25, when the heavy rain that had fallen throughout the day turned into snow before midnight.