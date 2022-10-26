Back in the day, Oct. 26, 1997: Snowstorm snaps tree limbs, leaves thousands in dark

Twenty-five years ago today, snowed-in area residents began to dig out from a severe storm that caused record power outages in Omaha and damaged many of its trees.

Tops and limbs of towering maples, oaks and other trees snapped under the weight of the 9.2 inches of snow that had fallen overnight. The downed trees and limbs damaged houses and cars, blocked streets and left ugly, jagged stubs poking into the blue sky.

Cracking like rifle shots in the early-morning darkness, trees heavy with fall foliage split, buckled and crashed to the ground in booming sprays of timber, blue-white flashes of arcing electrical lines and powdery avalanches of heavy, wet snow.

As the trees and limbs fell in the Omaha area, they knocked down power lines by the hundreds. Fred Petersen, then-president of the Omaha Public Power District, said the outages were the worst that anyone at OPPD could remember in 50 years.

Nearly 300,000 homes and businesses in Nebraska and Iowa lost power from the storm, which cost more than $50 million to clean up. Outages were estimated at 150,000 in OPPD's service area. At the time, it was OPPD's biggest storm ever.

The storm began on Oct. 25, when the heavy rain that had fallen throughout the day turned into snow before midnight.

The next day, entire neighborhoods and cities across some of snowbound eastern Nebraska and Iowa had the look of tornadic devastation. All told, nearly 2 feet of snow piled up in southeastern Nebraska.

In Omaha, 3 percent of park and street trees were lost, and 30 percent to 35 percent of the half-million public and private trees needed some kind of repair.

The storm ultimately altered the landscape of the entire city more than any natural disaster had in decades.

A World-Herald program, Branching Out, was established in the storm's aftermath and funded a major replanting effort. The goal was to improve the diversity of shade trees; both large and small trees were planted.

At least 19 people died of storm-related causes across the nation — nine in Colorado, five in Nebraska, two in Kansas and one each in Illinois, Iowa and Oklahoma. The causes included weather exposure, traffic accidents and heart attacks that occurred during storm cleanup.