Back in the day, Oct. 3, 1965: Omahan Gale Sayers has breakout game in NFL

It takes an outstanding rookie to create an impression in the National Football League. And 57 years ago today, native Omahan Gale Sayers was that rookie.

On Oct. 3, 1965, Sayers, playing for the Chicago Bears, compiled 184 total yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Buoyed by a strong defense, Green Bay held off a determined second-half Chicago offensive and escaped with a 23-14 win. It was Sayers, who with his fleet and nimble running, tried to put the Bears back in the game.

The Packers didn't let the Bears score until late in the third period, when Sayers raced around right end from six yards.

Sayers scored twice, once on a 62-yard pass play, while picking up 80 yards in 17 carries.

Sayers scored his second touchdown with 20 seconds left when he combined with Rudy Bukich on a 65-yard pass play. The Bears outgained the Packers 413 yards to 299 as they picked up 309 yards in the second half.

Sayers, a shy guy with a swift stride, vomited before every game in 1965. Too nervous. But he epitomized grace. During an era of three yards and a cloud of dust, he made football artistic. Tackling him was like catching smoke. A marked man for gang-tackles, "Galloping Gale" showed great durability.

Sayers, who grew up in North Omaha, was part of Omaha's greatest generation of athletes. He was diagnosed with dementia in 2013 and died in September 2020 at age 77.

"All of us coming up behind Gale Sayers wanted to be Gale Sayers," former Husker running back Mike Green once said.

