Back in the day, Oct. 3, 2013: Tornadoes rampage across parts of eastern Nebraska

An unusual October weather pattern produced tornadoes on Oct. 3, 2013, in eastern Nebraska even as winterlike conditions descended on the western part of the state.

A tornado bounced across the countryside near Hickman, Bennet and Palmyra for nearly an hour, starting about 10 p.m. It was rated an EF2, with winds of 111 to 135 mph. It destroyed two large recreational vehicles at Wagon Train Lake, damaged more than a dozen rural homes, tore through a trailer company on Nebraska Highway 2 and downed power lines across parts of Lancaster and Otoe Counties.

Tornado warnings also were issued in Cass and Saline Counties. A tornado reportedly touched down near Palmyra in Otoe, but there were no reports of injuries.

Heavy rains and large hail accompanied the storms. Radar indicated that 3 to 5 inches of rain fell across northern Saline and southern Lancaster Counties, the National Weather Service said.

The stormy weather in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa was part of a system that was threatening much of the Midwest, the Associated Press reported.

The last time Nebraska had been hit with an October tornado was 2001, according to weather service records.

