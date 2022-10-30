Back in the day, Oct. 30, 1942: Omaha's 'Hero of the Solomon Islands' returns home to honors

Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Jackson French, 22, received a hero's welcome when he returned home to Omaha 80 years ago today.

French, a Black mess steward in the Navy, swam through shark-infested waters for six hours while towing a raft load of wounded seamen to safety near Guadalcanal during World War II.

French was born in 1919 in rural Foreman, Arkansas, but he came to Omaha as a youth to live with his older sister, Viola, who had relocated to Nebraska. He enlisted in the rigidly segregated Navy in 1937, serving as a mess steward. It was one of the few jobs open to Black sailors of the era.

French returned to Omaha after his obligation ended in November 1941, but he reenlisted a few weeks later after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

"I want to do my part, because I'm already trained and I can start right away," French said in an interview at the time with The World-Herald.

Nine months later, he was serving aboard the destroyer USS Gregory when it was attacked and sunk by Japanese ships in the middle of the night just offshore from Guadalcanal, in the Solomon Islands.

Uninjured in the water after abandoning ship, French helped gather about 15 wounded sailors — all of whom were White — into a raft. When it became clear the raft would drift ashore to a beach held by Japanese troops, he jumped into the water, attached a rope to his waist, and towed the loaded raft out to sea.

Even with sharks sometimes brushing up against his bare feet, French kept swimming for six to eight hours until a military landing craft picked them up.

Upon his return home, French was met at Burlington Station by a welcoming committee. He was cheered at a Creighton University football game and backslapped by veterans at the Theodore Roosevelt American Legion post. He led a huge, mostly White crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance at Omaha's largest Armistice Day observance since the end of World War I.

His feat made French one of the most famous Black sailors of World War II, the story told in newspapers and radio dramas, celebrated in comics, calendars and even on a bubble gum card. A Pulitzer Prize-winning poet wrote a tribute. The The World-Herald called him “The Hero of the Solomon Islands.”

But the Navy would not give him a medal for his valor, only a letter of commendation. French stayed in the military until the end of the war.

"It was talked about in our family, what Charles Jackson French did in the Navy," said Chester French Jr., of Omaha, the sailor's nephew. "He was a hero."