Back in the day, Oct. 30, 1942: Omaha's 'Hero of the Solomon Islands' returns home to honors

Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Jackson French, 22, received a hero's welcome when he returned home to Omaha 79 years ago today.

French, a Black mess steward in the Navy, swam through shark-infested waters for six hours while towing a raft load of wounded seamen to safety near Guadalcanal.

French was born in 1919 in rural Foreman, Arkansas, but he came to Omaha as a youth to live with his older sister, Viola, who had relocated to Nebraska. He enlisted in the rigidly segregated Navy in 1937, serving as a mess steward. It was one of the few jobs open to Black sailors of the era.

French returned to Omaha after his obligation ended in November 1941, but he reenlisted a few weeks later after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

"I want to do my part, because I'm already trained and I can start right away," French said in an interview at the time with The World-Herald.

Nine months later, he was serving aboard the destroyer USS Gregory when it was attacked and sunk by Japanese ships in the middle of the night just offshore from Guadalcanal, in the Solomon Islands.