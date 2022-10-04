Back in the day, Oct. 4, 2013: Powerful tornado roars through Wayne, Nebraska

Tornadoes darted across eastern Nebraska and northwest Iowa on Oct. 4, 2013, with one twister leveling several commercial buildings in Wayne, Neb.

The twister, with winds up to 170 mph, was unusual for its late-season power.

It was the second straight day of wild October weather across the Midlands, ranging from a blizzard in western Nebraska’s Panhandle to tornadoes near Sioux City, Iowa.

Most Wayne residents considered themselves lucky. Although the tornado grew to more than a mile wide and was on the ground for 19 miles, it missed most of the city of 5,600 people.

Fifteen people were hurt, but no one died.

The twister roared through the city's industrial section, on the eastern side. About 20 businesses were damaged or destroyed, as were a similar number of mostly rural homes, but Wayne State College and the downtown core were spared. And while much of the industrial park was leveled, the tornado came through about 5:30 p.m., after most workers had gone home.

Among the damaged or destroyed buildings: Wayne East gas station, a John Deere implement business, Diest Chemical and the Wayne softball complex.

People were trapped for a time in one of Wayne's buildings, and a hazardous materials crew was called to evaluate a gas leak at a supply company, said Jodie Fawl, spokeswoman for the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, citing authorities at the scene.

Most of the damage in Wayne occurred in a several block area on either side of Nebraska Highway 35, the main road through town. Then-Gov. Dave Heineman issued an emergency declaration for the town.

Had the tornado moved a half-mile or so west, it could have taken out homes, the college and Main Street businesses.