 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Back in the day, Oct. 8, 2011: NU gets first Big Ten conference win in comeback over Ohio State
1 comment

Back in the day, Oct. 8, 2011: NU gets first Big Ten conference win in comeback over Ohio State

Stanley Jean-Baptiste (copy)

Nebraska's Stanley Jean-Baptiste intercepts a pass intended for Ohio State's Corey Brown at 6:29 in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. The converted wide-receiver made one of the biggest defensive plays in Nebraska's 34-27, come-from-behind victory over Ohio State.

 REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD

Ten years ago today, Nebraska pulled off a historic, unforgettable, rain-soaked comeback by beating Ohio State 34-27 in what was the Huskers' first win against a conference rival since joining the Big Ten, and Ohio State's first time ever playing in Memorial Stadium. 

2011 NU-OSU cover.jpg

The World-Herald's Sunday sports cover the day after the 2011 Husker victory.

Nebraska trailed Ohio State 27-6 after the Buckeyes scored on their first drive of the third quarter.

And then the tables began to turn. Senior linebacker Lavonte David forced a game-and-season-changing fumble by OSU quarterback Braxton Miller with a full-on shot to Miller's chest, and then David recovered the ball.

“I had a chance to strip it, so I went after it,” David said. “It was something that we worked on all week. I took a shot at it and I got it.”

In the fourth quarter, quarterback Taylor Martinez — who threw for 191 yards and rushed for 102 — tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead for a 27-all tie.

Just three plays after Nebraska tied the game, Stanley Jean-Baptiste, a receiver-turned-cornerback, had his first career interception, picking off a pass from Ohio State backup quarterback Joe Bauserman that was intended for Buckeyes wide receiver Corey Brown. The interception, one of the biggest defensive plays in Nebraska’s come-from-behind victory, happened with 6:29 remaining in the game. 

The pick gave the Huskers the ball back for what turned out to be the game-winning drive.

552974 schuNUUW

Nebraska fans celebrate shortly after the Huskers scored the winning touchdown against Ohio State at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 8, 2011. 

"He made a big play for us," defensive coordinator Carl Pelini said.

I-back Rex Burkhead ran the final 17 yards of a four-play, 78-yard drive around the left end that gave Nebraska its first lead of the game.

The Huskers forced one more Buckeye punt, ran out the clock, and celebrated their biggest comeback in school history, which kept them from starting 0-2 in Big Ten play.

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tesla moving headquarters to Texas from California

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert