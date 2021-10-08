Back in the day, Oct. 8, 2011: NU gets first Big Ten conference win in comeback over Ohio State

Ten years ago today, Nebraska pulled off a historic, unforgettable, rain-soaked comeback by beating Ohio State 34-27 in what was the Huskers' first win against a conference rival since joining the Big Ten, and Ohio State's first time ever playing in Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska trailed Ohio State 27-6 after the Buckeyes scored on their first drive of the third quarter.

And then the tables began to turn. Senior linebacker Lavonte David forced a game-and-season-changing fumble by OSU quarterback Braxton Miller with a full-on shot to Miller's chest, and then David recovered the ball.

“I had a chance to strip it, so I went after it,” David said. “It was something that we worked on all week. I took a shot at it and I got it.”

In the fourth quarter, quarterback Taylor Martinez — who threw for 191 yards and rushed for 102 — tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead for a 27-all tie.