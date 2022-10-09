Back in the day, Oct. 9, 2009: In a first, the Rose debuts Latino-themed play on its main stage

Thirteen years ago today, the Rose Theater offered its first Latino-themed play, "The House on Mango Street," on the venue's main stage.

Growth in Omaha’s and Nebraska’s Latino populations made the timing right for a main-stage show.

Director Sheila Valerio Rocha said family and story are imperative for the Latino community, reflected in the play’s rites of passage. In the same way, she said, having their stories validated onstage can bring positive growth to young Latinos watching the show.

“When I first started at the Emmy Gifford 20 years ago, they made a great thrust to be more inclusive,” Rocha said in a 2009 interview.

Multicultural outreach was part of the Emmy Gifford’s mission statement even before it was renamed the Omaha Theater Company at the Rose, and the company had long presented shows aimed at diverse backgrounds on its smaller stage.

Rocha directed a Latino-themed, bilingual show each season under the banner of Teatro Mestizo, part of the Rose’s Teens ’n’ Theater lineup for its smaller performance space. Teens ’n’ Theater also presented annual shows themed for young African-Americans, women and gays.

Rocha’s attention was drawn to “The House on Mango Street” when she noticed that the book by Sandra Cisneros on which the play is based was part of the curriculum in many Nebraska schools.

“That’s what made us decide it’s the perfect piece for the main stage — addressing urban issues, growing up in that environment for a young girl coming of age,” she said.

Written for the stage by Amy Ludwig, the play told the story of Esperanza, a 12-year-old girl growing up in inner-city Chicago’s Latino quarter in the 1960s.

The cast of 12 portrayed a revolving group of family, friends and neighbors who move in and out of Esperanza’s life, allowing her to learn by observation the consequences of becoming trapped too close to home.

The Rose’s first Latino main-stage presentation highlighted a struggle for individuality.